Pokemon Charizard Shaped Cheeto "Cheetozard" Sells for Stunning Amount at Auction
“Gotta catch ‘em all” means even snacks are not safe from Pokémon collectors.
Goldin Auctions sold a “Cheetozard” on Saturday evening for $87,840 ($72,000 plus the Buyer’s Premium). The relic is a three-inch Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that is shaped similarly to a Charizard, one of the original and most popular of the Pokémon franchise.
The journey of Cheetozard has been years long, with it originally surfacing around 2018-2022 with 1st and Goal Collectibles, according to the listing description. The hot chip was stored in a plastic case and forgotten in a safe for years, according to an Instagram post from 1st and Goal.
Cheetozard’s quarters were later upgraded to a custom card in a transparent storage box.
In November 2024, Arena Club acquired Cheetozard and included it in a mystery pack, leading us to the present day.
There is no word yet on who the lucky winner is, but after discussing possibly selling his Pikachu Illustrator card, maybe Logan Paul is ready to downsize.