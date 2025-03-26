March Madness Bowman Cards Include Cooper Flagg and Tyrese Proctor Dual Autograph Chase
Last week, Topps announced that Bowman U Now cards, for the first-time ever, would be released in real time throughout the Men's & Women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments. As we get set for the Sweet Sixteen, set to tip off on Thursday, let's take a look at what they've released so far.
In addition to an on-demand set, released when the tournament began, a total of 10 Bowman U Now cards have been released to commemorate the first two rounds of the tournaments. Perhaps the biggest release came in the form of a Cooper Flagg/Tyrese Proctor card that will include dual auto cards numbered to 5 and 1. The duo has excelled so far, with Proctor leading the Blue Devils with 22 PPG, and Flagg providing elite play on both ends of the floor.
Big East Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong of UCONN returned to Bowman U Now thanks to a historic 20-point, 12-rebound, 5-assist performance in her March Madness debut. Strong's 1/1 Bowman U Now debut card sold for $1,400 on February 7.
Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo earned a milestone card from Bowman U Now, after a great start to the tournament sent her career totals over 1,500 points and 300 assists, the second player in the last 25 years to pull off the feat in their sophomore year.
Of course, Bowman U Now also wants to capture moments, and Maryland freshman Derik Queen may just have had the biggest one of the entire first weekend. The potential 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick hit a game-winning buzzer-beater against Colorado State to put his team in the Sweet Sixteen.
Other Bowman U Now cards have featured a solo Cooper Flagg making his tournament debut, Syla Swords, a Sonia Citran/Hannah Hidalgo dual card, Georgia Amoore of Kentucky, and Brandon Murray of McNeese State.
Of the cards that have already run through the purchasing window, the print runs have ranged from 311-642, with the exception of a viral star, team manager at McNeese State, Amir "Aura" Khan. One of the stories of March Madness so far, Khan has secured a number of NIL deals. The print run for his Bowman U Now card hit 2,811.
