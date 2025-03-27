Top Cards for Sweet Sixteen Prospects
With the opening night of the Sweet Sixteen the sporting world once again turns its attention to March Madness, and some of the best young prospects in basketball. Collectors will have another chance to see these potential stars in big, high-pressure games. Let's take a look at some of the players who could have a star turn this weekend.
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Flagg is a generational talent who will almost certainly be the top pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. A versatile 6' 8" wing with an incredible feel for the game, for whom expectations could not be higher. Leading Duke to a national title would be a fantastic legacy-builder for a young phenom who has already put up one of the great freshman seasons.
The Cooper Flagg market has unsurprisingly gone to the next level as he awaits his first Sweet Sixteen appearance. In fact, at writing, the top six Cooper Flagg sales of all-time, per Card Ladder, have come since March 24. A PSA 10 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Red Refactor Auto /5 sold for $11,000 on March 25. Only two days early, a PSA 10 of the same card sold for $9,500.
Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen has been one of the stories of the tournament so far, having hit perhaps the biggest shot of the opening weekend, a buzzer-beater to send Maryland past Colorado State in the second round. The Maryland big featured on a Bowman U Now card back in November 2024, commemorating a 22-point, 20-rebound effort against Manhattan. The Superfractor 1/1 sold for $599 on March 24. Bowman U Now released a Queen card capturing his star turn against Colorado State last week, which remains available until March 10, and will include auto cards numbered to 10, 5, and 1.
Kon Knueppel, Duke
Considered a mid-to-late lottery pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, the sharp-shooting Knueppel could join Cooper Flagg as a Duke one-and-done. Kneuppel has also appeared on a Bowman U Now card, following a 25-point performance in a win over Miami. The top sale of that card, Per Card Ladder, came on March 19 for $230. Another Bowman U Now card was released commemorating Knueppel's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament MVP.
Carter Bryant, Arizona
Projected in many mock drafts to go in the middle of the first round, Bryant is a 6' 8" wing who should be an effective 3-and-D player at the next level. His high-end athleticism has helped Arizona's depth. Up next, this young prospect gets the chance to show out in the Sweet Sixteen against Duke and their group of NBA-bound players. Carter's 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Rated Prospect card can be found on Ebay for as low as $1.00. A /149 version of the card is available for $20. Yesterday, a 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Penmanship Auto /25 sold for $49.99. The /5 version of the card shown below sold for $102.50 on January 26.
Isaiah Demonte Evans, Duke
Isaiah Evans, a 6' 6" freshman wing was the 15th-ranked recruit in last year's class. He hasn't played as much as NBA talent evaluators would have liked, but he's still projected to go in the late first round of the upcoming draft. He played for only 7 minutes in Duke's win over Baylor in the second round. However, he still has the talent, potential, and shot-making, to go along with the size, to makes him an intriguing prospect.
Ten Evans cards were released in 2024 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American. A New Hire insert auto sold yesterday for $19.99. The top sale at writing, per Card Ladder, is $275 for a Jersey Patch Auto /5. Evans' Drive-Thru Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for $199.48 on February 25.
Starting with today's opening games of the Sweet Sixteen, the lights only get brighter, on the prospects looking to build a legacy, build tape, and move to the next level, have another opportunity to show scouts what they can do. Collectors get another chance to see the potential of these young stars show out in a big spot.