Hansi Flick Confirms Lamine Yamal, Ronald Araujo Status Before Espanyol
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed Lamine Yamal will be fit enough to feature against Espanyol on Saturday, but Ronald Araujo will be given the final say on his involvement in the derby.
Yamal missed training on Thursday, initially reporting to the session before quickly leaving, and Barcelona’s decision not to offer a public update on their star winger left many fans fearing the worst over a player who has been battling a groin problem all season.
According to MARCA, Yamal’s absence from training was nothing to do with an injury. Instead, he simply felt unwell and was given the day off to rest and recover.
Friday’s training session saw Yamal make his return and Flick confirmed the teenage superstar will be fine to face Espanyol.
“Lamine is back,” was Flick’s brief but to-the-point update on the winger.
Flick: Araujo ‘on the Right Path’
As Flick sat down in front of the media, a final decision on Araujo’s involvement was unclear. The center back has been training with the team but has not played a competitive game since November, after which he was granted a leave of absence for personal reasons.
The Espanyol fixture was tentatively suggested as a return date for Araujo but later reports suggested no such plan had been formally set.
“It depends on him,” Flick explained. “He’s not 100% physically, but he’s fine.
“He has to decide how quickly he wants to go. For me, it’s clear. What I see and feel is that the team’s support is fantastic. He’s taken the time he needed. He’s on the right path.”
MARCA state Araujo and Barcelona staff have all agreed to delay his comeback, perhaps until the Supercopa semifinals against Athletic Club. Once again, however, this will depend on the defender’s personal stance.