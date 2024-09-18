Game-Worn Bronny James Lakers Summer League Jersey Fetches Insane Price at Auction
There was not a rookie more polarizing during the 2024 NBA Draft than Bronny James. The son of LeBron James has been under a magnifying glass since his emergence into the spotlight back during his time as a middle-schooler as a member of AAU team the 'Blue Chips'. As the son of NBA royalty, there was always going to be a number of critics and naysayers due to their feelings surrounding his father, but Bronny has done a great job of navigating the noise.
Bronny was selected with the 55th overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and was the most anticipated selection in this class by far. Despite a number of media correspondence believing that Bronny was taking a spot away from a more deserving candidate, the Lakers' front office stand by their decision to select the former University of Southern California point guard.
Bronny got off to a rocky start offensively in his NBA Summer League debut, but he found his rhythm throughout the course of their games. James showcased his on-ball defensive pressure that made him an intriguing prospect coming out of college — and as his offense began to come along throughout Summer Keague, it seems like he is going to develop into a fine NBA player with the help of this newly constructed Lakers coaching staff led by former NBA Veteran JJ Redick.
The hype around Bronny has already proved to be massive as his game-worn Summer League jersey went to auction to eventually be sold for a whopping $38,400. Originally his jersey was expected to go between $6,000-$10,000, however, after a competitive set of bids, the price of this piece of sports memorabilia skyrocketed. James' jersey commanded even more than No. 1 overall pick in 2024, Zaccharie Risacher.
For sports collectors and hobbyists, the career of Bronny could be a lucrative investment based on how he performs throughout his NBA career. If a game worn Summer League jersey can command nearly $40,000 dollars, fans can only imagine how much a regular season uniform will cost at auction. The first game that Bronny shares the floor with his father LeBron James, the game-worn uniform could easily command a six figure bid. This NBA season there will not be a more anticipated rookie debut than the first time Bronny checks into a game as a member of the Lakers.
