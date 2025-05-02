Michael Jordan Fleer RC PSA 10 Sells for Highest Amount Since 2021
When a Michael Jordan rookie card becomes available for sale, you tend to pay attention. When it is the Fleer RC, and graded a PSA 10 its all hands-on deck. Last week Fanatics had exactly that closing on Friday April 25th, and people were paying attention.
After 34 bids, and the buyer's premium built in, this card closed at an astonishing $348,000. What makes this price point so incredible, is that it's the highest purchase price since 2021.
Per the PSA registry, there are only 326 with a perfect grade. With over 25,500 Michael Jordan Fleer rookie cards being graded (card #57), it means only about 1% are getting a gem mint grade.
The $348,000 sale price destroys the average sales over the past 6 months. Per Cardladder.com, the average price since last December is about $181,000. While the sale price last week doesn't even scratch the surface from the height of Covid ($840,000 in July 2021) it is still nearly double the average price.
Maybe the spike has to do with timing, with the NBA playoffs going on. Possibly it has to do with the constant Jordan versus Lebron James comparison. Honestly, it may just have to do with bidders understanding how rare it is for a PSA 10 to become available, and no cost is going to distract them from winning an iconic card.
Michael Jordan hasn't laced up his sneakers since the 2002-03 season, and yet he is still one of the top players to collect in the NBA. Jordan's resume may never be matched with his 6 NBA championships, 11 All-NBA selections, and 10 scoring titles. What stands out to me, is while achieving all of this, he also took home 9 All-Defensive awards. Jordan never settled, you doubted him, he took it as a challenge, and more times than not, he won.
For the reasons listed above, Jordan will always be the G.O.A.T. And when iconic cards like this are available, it's good for the hobby, the collector, and the investor.