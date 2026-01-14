NFL Playoffs results impact card value for Maye, McCaffrey and Hurts

What a glorious time of year for sports fans - the NFL Playoffs are in full swing. The wildcard games are in the books and there are, as always, winners and losers,,, including winners and losers with card valuations.



The Eagles and Jalen Hurts flew home after losing to the 49ers - just one year removed from being Super Bowl Champs. For Drake Maye, the new "Wunderkind" leading the Patriots, and Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers, the road to the Super Bowl continues next weekend.



How are the playoffs impacting the football cards of these three? And which cards are particularly interesting?

PANINI PRIZM SILVER 2024 DRAKE MAYE

2024 Drake Maye Panini Prizm Silver | CardLadder

Given that Panini had the NFL license exclusively for years, the Prizm product has become the go-to for many collectors when it comes to rookie cards, especially the silver parallel. While there is debate about how limited the print run for silver really is and if the high prices reflect the reality, for many collectors it starts and ends with Prizm Silver.

Maye's rookie is currently priced for perfection, but if he manages to lead the Pats to a Super Bowl, look out! A PSA 10 copy recently went for a little over $2,000.

PANINI NATIONAL TREASURES 2017 CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

2017 Christian McCaffrey Panini National Treasures | CardLadder

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best running backs of this era we're in - it's a joy to watch him play. His rookie card from 2017 shows him in his Carolina Panthers uniform and its great design shows off the on-card signature and patch very well.

McCaffrey will play a big role in whether the 49ers enjoy success against the Seahawks on Saturday, and his valuations will follow accordingly.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) makes a catch for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PANINI DONRUSS DOWNTOWN 2020 JALEN HURTS

2020 Jalen Hurts Panini Downtown | CardLadder

Jalen Hurts couldn't do much against the 49ers, and he and the Eagles were sent packing It's possible that following the loss and heading into the off-season, Hurt's cards will see a decrease, but a crash doesn't look like it's in the cards.

According to CardLadder, Hurt's cards are down a few percentage points but nothing too drastic. This Downtown card from 2020 is perfect for Eagles fans and might be worth snapping up on a discount - he is standing on a giant pretzel with a Philly Cheese Steak in the background! It doesn't get much better than that.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez (55) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

