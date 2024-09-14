Elly De La Cruz's Bowman 1st Superfractor Auto Starting at Auction for $1
Elly De La Cruz is a one-of-a-kind player and he’s got a special one-of-a-kind card up for auction for the first time that might set some records. While De La Cruz has numerous one of ones, up for auction is his Bowman 1st Auto Superfractor which, if one polled collectors, would likely end up as his most-desired card in existence. The big question everyone has is, how much will this thing sell for?
The absolutely amazing card is part of Sotheby’s partnership with FanaticsCollect in their first Sotheby’s x FanaticsCollect auction. The card was previously owned by renowned super-collector Shyne150 and has never been publicly put up for auction previously, adding to the buzz. Having learned from watching eBay, the starting price for this auction is only $1 to drum up more attention.
De La Cruz has been one of the hottest rookies in recent MLB seasons with a blend of speed and power not seen since the days Rickey Henderson was running wild on the basepaths. That combo is catnip to modern teams and collectors alike. De La Cruz is only 22 and is flirting with a 70-stolen base season and young age + production = big dollars in the hobby. Numbers aren’t his only strength as his popularity is partly due to being a human highlight reel.
With a young exciting player, a lot of deep-pocketed collectors will be paying attention to this auction. So where does it end? Elly himself has guessed $500,000 for the cost of the card which seems like a good estimate. Ronald Acuna Jr.’s Bowman Chrome Superfractor Auto sold for $430,000 last year which provides some guidance as Acuna’s Topps Chrome rookie autos sell for slightly under De La Cruz’s. Six figures seems like a lock, but after that, just as with De La Cruz, the sky is the limit.