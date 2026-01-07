Cubs Nearing Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera
The Cubs reportedly are eyeing a move to bolster their pitching staff.
Chicago is closing in on a deal to acquire pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Marlins, according to a Wednesday morning report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Cabrera, 27, has spent his entire five-year career with Miami. He is 25-29 with a 4.07 ERA and 478 strikeouts in 431 2/3 innings. In 2025, he made a career-high 26 starts, winning eight and losing seven with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.
The Santiago, Dominican Republic, native has two more arbitration years left before hitting free agency.
Cabrera would join a rotation likely to be anchored by veteran Matthew Boyd, 2024 All-Star Shota Imanaga (who accepted the Cubs' qualifying offer in November), and rising sophomore Cade Horton. Chicago won 92 games last season, its most since 2018.
The Cubs are scheduled to open their season on March 26 against the Nationals.