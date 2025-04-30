Shohei Ohtani's Card Dominance Continues at Auctions
Two recent auctions, one at Fanatics Collect and one at Goldin Auctions, served as platforms on which The Hobby saw a show of force that demonstrates once again the incredible strength and desirability of Shohei Ohtani cards. From April 1 to April 24, registered two Ohtani sales of more than $30,000 ($32,000 and $35,000). In April 25 and 26 alone, six sales of more than $50,000, including two six-figure sales and another at $96,000. Let's take a look at the best and biggest from the two auctions, that remind us that for now, Shohei Ohtani is on top of The Hobby.
At the top of the list, was an Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor RC Auto/25. This PSA 10 version of the card fetched $234,000. The most recent sale of a PSA 10, per Card Ladder, came back in 2023, for $84,000. The card sold in September 2020 for just over $10,000.
A PSA 10 2018 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor Auto /50 sold for $138,000. This is the second-highest sale of a PSA 10 per Card Ladder. The top sale of $204,000 came on March 21.
Over at Goldin, a BGS 9.5 2018 Topps Transcendent Japan '17 Bowman Chrome Auto /17 sold for over $79,000.
A 2022 Bowman Transcendent '89 Bowman Autographs SuperFractor 1/1 Signed in Kanji sold for just under $70,000.
The top sale of a recent Ohtani offering came with a PSA 10 2024 Topps Now 50/50 Season Auto card numbered to five, which went for $54,900. The only other previous sale on Card Ladder for a PSA 10 /5 sold for only $15,300. That was just over a month earlier, on March 21.
Lastly, let's look at Ohtani's 2018 Bowman Chrome RC Auto Blue Refractor /150. This PSA 10 fetched $41,480 at Goldin. Card Ladder registers 30 sales of a PSA 10 Auto /150. This sale is the highest of all-time for the card. The previous high of just over $37,000 came in 2023. In 2018, the card sold for as little as $2,190.
These auctions leave little doubt that Ohtani's high-end cards are still on top of The Hobby. We're witnessing a truly generational talent both on the field and in the world of trading cards.