Collectibles On SI

Shohei Ohtani's Card Dominance Continues at Auctions

At two recent auctions, one at Fanatics Collect and one at Goldin Auctions, The Hobby saw a show of force that demonstrates once again the incredible desirability of Shohei Ohtani cards

Michael Terry

Apr 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two recent auctions, one at Fanatics Collect and one at Goldin Auctions, served as platforms on which The Hobby saw a show of force that demonstrates once again the incredible strength and desirability of Shohei Ohtani cards. From April 1 to April 24, registered two Ohtani sales of more than $30,000 ($32,000 and $35,000). In April 25 and 26 alone, six sales of more than $50,000, including two six-figure sales and another at $96,000. Let's take a look at the best and biggest from the two auctions, that remind us that for now, Shohei Ohtani is on top of The Hobby.

2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Shohei Ohtani ROOKIE AUTO /25 / Fanatics

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani leads 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Tokyo Series Cards

At the top of the list, was an Ohtani 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor RC Auto/25. This PSA 10 version of the card fetched $234,000. The most recent sale of a PSA 10, per Card Ladder, came back in 2023, for $84,000. The card sold in September 2020 for just over $10,000.

2018 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor Shohei Ohtani ROOKIE AUTO /50 / Fanatics

A PSA 10 2018 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor Auto /50 sold for $138,000. This is the second-highest sale of a PSA 10 per Card Ladder. The top sale of $204,000 came on March 21.

2018 Topps Transcendent Japan '17 Bowman Chrome Mega Box Autograph #BCP31 Shohei Ohtani, UER Signed Rookie Card (#03/17) / Goldin

RELATED: The Bobblehead and The Best Topps Now Shohei Ohtani Cards

Over at Goldin, a BGS 9.5 2018 Topps Transcendent Japan '17 Bowman Chrome Auto /17 sold for over $79,000.

2022 Bowman Transcendent '89 Bowman Autographs SuperFractor Variation #90SV-SO Shohei Ohtani, Signed In Kanji Card (#1/1) / Goldin

A 2022 Bowman Transcendent '89 Bowman Autographs SuperFractor 1/1 Signed in Kanji sold for just under $70,000.

2024 Topps Now Autographs "First 50/50 Player in MLB History" #722A Shohei Ohtani Signed Card (#4/5) / Goldin

RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: The Shohei Ohtani Cards That Reign Supreme

The top sale of a recent Ohtani offering came with a PSA 10 2024 Topps Now 50/50 Season Auto card numbered to five, which went for $54,900. The only other previous sale on Card Ladder for a PSA 10 /5 sold for only $15,300. That was just over a month earlier, on March 21.

2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autograph Blue Refractor #CRA-SO Shohei Ohtani Signed Rookie Card (#040/150) / Goldin

Lastly, let's look at Ohtani's 2018 Bowman Chrome RC Auto Blue Refractor /150. This PSA 10 fetched $41,480 at Goldin. Card Ladder registers 30 sales of a PSA 10 Auto /150. This sale is the highest of all-time for the card. The previous high of just over $37,000 came in 2023. In 2018, the card sold for as little as $2,190.

These auctions leave little doubt that Ohtani's high-end cards are still on top of The Hobby. We're witnessing a truly generational talent both on the field and in the world of trading cards.

﻿MORE COLLECTIBLES UPDATES﻿

Published |Modified
Michael Terry
MICHAEL TERRY

Michael Terry is a writer based in Brooklyn. He specializes in sports, culture, and collecting. His work has appeared at Topps RIPPED, ESPN, Grantland, Vice Sports, and more.

Home/Auctions