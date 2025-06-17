Wyatt Langford 2024 MLB Debut Patch 1/1 Card Sells For Six Figures
For collectors, the MLB Debut Patch autograph cards from 2024 Topps Chrome Update have captivated much attention. It helps that the 2024 MLB rookie class has performed quite well, whether it was Elly De La Cruz, Paul Skenes, or Jackson Holliday.
Over the weekend, Wyatt Langford's 1/1 MLB Debut Patch Autograph from the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set sold at a Goldin auction for $183,000. The card itself graded a PSA 10. The center of the card contains the patch the Langford wore on his jersey the day of his MLB debut, which was March 28th, 2024.
In comparing recent Wyatt Langford 1/1 sales on eBay, this card sits well above the rest, and the gap is quite significant. A patch autograph containing a Nike swoosh from 2024 Topps Transcendent (PSA 8) sold back in April for $7,000, well short of this recent sale. A superfractor rookie from 2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic also sold in April for $6,500 in a PSA 8.
Other MLB Debut patches have sold for high amounts as well. Among public sales records, the Langford sale of $183,000 would rank as the third highest among the set, with only Paul Skenes ($1.1 Million) and Jackson Holliday ($198,000) selling higher. Right behind Langford's sale is Jackson Chourio at $105,000. The Elly De La Cruz from the set has been pulled, but there has not been a public sale of the card at the time this article has been written.
When it comes to Wyatt Langford cards, his MLB Debut patch may be the most sought after card based on sales alone. It also has great eye appeal, with the patch front and center of the card, along with his autograph. Unquestionably, Langford is a star on the rise in MLB, and his card market seems to be rising with him.