Baseball Cards: Player-Worn vs. Game-Used
As the baseball card world has expanded in recent years, there has become an increasing demand for the best to both world for collectors: memorabilia in cards. Topps has answered the call for the duo with more products including either game-used or player-worn relics inside cards which become as large of a chase as some autographs.
In some of the higher end Topps products, game-used relics such as MLB Debut patches and Award Winner Logomen have become the chase cards. Whether high end or not, there are relics to collect for collectors of all budgets and preferences. Here's how each of the relic designations compare to one another:
Game-Used Memorabilia
Game-used tends to be the more desired of the two for collectors as it signifies a piece of history in the game with a relic that took the field with MLB players at a point in time. Within the game-used memorabilia circle, there are two levels to the type of relic.
Some relics are stuck with an MLB hologram where collectors can go to the MLB website and look up exactly when the relic was used. In the other case (which is the majority of game-used pieces), the relic is not stickered with any such hologram and on the back of the card explains "the relic contained in this card is not from any specific game, event, or season". This can sometimes turn a collector away and force them to focus on officially guaranteed to be game-used with a hologram.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Chrome Includes Game-Used Gold Logomen Relic
As a result of relics being "game-worn" whether officially or not, the products in which these pieces of memorabilia lie can cost a collector a bit more than a box that does not have such relics. For reference, a box of 2024 Topps Definitive Collection which contains 8 "hits" (a combination of autographs and game-used patches) can cost anywhere between $4,000-5,000.
Player-Worn Memorabilia
Player-worn relics do not carry any significance to any game and merely just worn by the specific player with a Topps representative present. That being said, player-worn relics often allow for more picturesque patches to be put into circulation, and often at a fraction of the price compared to a game-used piece.
Relics that are player-worn are often found across flagship Topps products such as Series 1 and Series 2, although there are some game-used relics inserted as well. The main product in which solely player-worn gear is found is Topps Inception. A box of 2024 Topps Inception still can be costly at about $400 per box, but allow for a chance at a player-worn relic.
Conclusion
Patches and relics are growing in popularity in the baseball card world, and Topps has offered more than one way to collect. Regardless of which side a collector leans on, there are plenty of sizes and values when it comes to relics and memorabilia in cards as the card company continues to grow.
TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:
- Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms