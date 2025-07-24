Cal Ripken Jr.'s First Topps Solo Card Carries 1982 Topps Traded Set
When it comes to iconic baseball rookie cards of the 1980s, it doesn't get much bigger than Cal Ripken Jr.'s first solo appearance in a Topps release. Ripken's inclusion in the 1982 Topps Traded set is a key card for one of the most-collected players in the baseball card hobby. The card also carried Topps' second release of the Traded series as a standalone set.
Cal Ripken Jr. has rookies from the 1982 season that can be pulled from packs of Topps (#21), Donruss (#405) and Fleer (#176) baseball cards.
Nevertheless, arguably Ripken’s most iconic rookie card comes from the 1982 Topps Traded release. Pictured alongside shortstop Bob Bonner and pitcher Jeff Schneider for his flagship debut as one of three “Future Stars” for the Baltimore Orioles, Ripken’s first Topps solo card (#98T) is the crown jewel of the 132-card Traded set.
Topps Traded sets were available for purchase through hobby dealers. The lower print run of Ripken’s Traded rookie card in comparison to the flagship rookie card enhances the value of the former.
According to GemRate, arguably the sports card hobby’s four most renowned card grading companies — Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Beckett Grading Services (BGS), Sports Card Guaranty Corporation (SGC) and Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) — have graded 26,047 copies of Ripken’s Traded rookie card. That’s less than half of GemRate’s universal population report for Ripken’s Topps flagship rookie card (57,037).
According to Card Ladder, the last PSA 7 (Near Mint) copy of Ripken’s Traded rookie card sold in an eBay auction on July 18 for $161.16. With a PSA 8 (Near Mint-Mint) valued at $174.39 by Card Ladder, the price point increases sharply for a PSA 9 (Mint) copy (last sold for $425 in an eBay auction on July 21), while two PSA 10 (Gem Mint) sales verified by Card Ladder sales in July saw the card go for $5,800.
If not for Ripken, the 1982 Topps Traded set would be largely forgettable.
The set features five future members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, slugger Reggie Jackson’s first Topps card as a member of the California Angels (#47T) cards depicting pitchers Fergie Jenkins (#47T) and Gaylord Perry (#88T) in the twilight of their careers don’t move the hobby needle (raw copies of all three cards can be purchased online for under $5).
Ripken was a two-time American League MVP, a 19-time All-Star and played in a Major League-record 2,632 consecutive games, famously eclipsing Lou Gehrig’s streak (2,130 consecutive games played) on Sept. 6, 1995. The preeminent shortstop in the American League for the better part of two decades, Ozzie Smith, Ripken’s contemporary in the National League, is also in the 1982 Traded set, with his first Topps card as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals (109T).
Traded to the Cardinals from the San Diego Padres between the 1981 and 1982 seasons, Smith established himself as a franchise legend throughout a decorated 15-season run in St. Louis. A 15-time All-Star, Smith was named to 14 of those teams and claimed 11 of his 13 Gold Gloves while with the Cardinals, whom he helped to a World Series victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in 1982.
The value of Smith’s 1982 Topps Traded card doesn’t come close to his Topps flagship rookie card from the 1979 set (#116), which is infamous for quality control issues. Still, for Cardinals fans or any collector eyeing the card recognizing Smith’s maiden voyage in St. Louis, a PSA 9 copy sold for $73 in an eBay auction on July 13, while recent sales of raw copies were in the $5-$15 range, according to Card Ladder.