Cards of Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers rise since their callups

The No. 1 and No. 3 prospects for the Baltimore Orioles made their debuts this week. Outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher Samuel Basallo have been with the Orioles organization since 2022 and 2021 respectively.

While the sample size is just a drop in the ocean, according to Card Ladder, sales volumes of their cards have shot up dramatically. Sales volume is the total value or quantity of a player's trading cards transacted over a certain period of time.

Dylan Beavers, OF

Beavers has a minor league career batting average of .278, 44 home runs (with 18 coming in 2025), and 180 RBI. Since his debut on August 16, 2025 Beavers has hit .364 across 11 at-bats during the three games he's played. His card sales volume has jumped from $1,685 on August 14, 2025, to $3,125 on August 18, 2025.

Sales volume of Dylan Beavers from Card Ladder from August 19, 2024 to August 18, 2025. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/5Yt51 | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/5Yt51

Beavers had his Bowman 1st Chrome autograph in 2022 Bowman Draft, the same product as his Oriole teammate and fellow hyped prospect Jackson Holliday.

2022 Bowman Draft Dylan Beavers Bowman Chrome 1st autograph, graded PSA 10. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/5Yt51

According to sales data on Card Ladder, a sale of this PSA 10 2022 Bowman Draft, Chrome 1st autograph on July 29, 2025 was $154.99. The next recorded sale on August 16, 2025, was for almost double that at $287.50. Over the course of one year, the value of this card has seen an increase from $56 on September 4, 2024 until the latest sale of $287.50.

Card Ladder sales data for Dylan Beavers' 2022 Bowman Draft Chrome 1st autograph, graded PSA 10. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/dWshh

Samuel Basallo, C

Basallo has a career minor league average of .283 with 73 home runs (23 in 2025) and 269 RBI over five seasons. Since his debut on August 17, 2025, Basallo has a .333 average over the span of nine at-bats in just two games. Just as his fellow teammate Dylan Beavers, this small sample size has still made a difference in his overall sales volume. According to the graph, his sales volume on August 14, 2025 was at $269.99. And after his call-up on August 17, 2025 jumped to an astonishing $2,862.91.

Card Ladder sales volume over the past year for Samuel Basallo. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/YB8HI

Basallo's Bowman Chrome 1st autograph came out of 2023 Bowman Chrome.

2023 Bowman Chrome Samuel Basallo 1st Chrome autograph, graded a PSA 10. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/tQMIP

According to Card Ladder, about a year ago on August 22, 2024, his PSA 10 Bowman Chrome 1st autograph went for $170.37. And the most recent sale recorded by Card Ladder showed about a $100 increase and went for $271.49. A sale the day before went for $286.29, a high for the card at this point.

The graph showing the sales history of Samuel Basallo's PSA 10 Bowman Chrome 1st autograph from August 19, 2024 to August 19, 2025. | Card Ladder | https://shorturl.at/tQMIP

While their stats only reflect literally a few games, what the sale stats show is that hype is real. Hype drives value, and it breaks down from player to player whether or not talent can sustain that value.

