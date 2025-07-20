Clayton Kershaw Seen Having a Brief Meltdown in Dugout After Dodgers’ Errors
Sometimes, you just don't have a good day at work. We've all been there. Such a day unfortunately came for future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw on Sunday during the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Milwauke Brewers. Kershaw cruised through three innings and looked to be on track towards earning a victory after the Dodgers spotted him a 3-0 lead.
But the wheels fell off in the top of the fourth inning.
The Dodgers defense let Kershaw down, committing a pair of errors that led to to the Brewers plating three runs. In the top of the fifth, Kershaw exited the game after hitting a batter, then allowing a single, after which the Dodgers committed another error.
The southpaw kept his cool on the mound in the midst of the errors but let his frustrations out when he got back to the dugout.
These have to be among the most frustrating days for a starting pitcher. The win is seemingly within the team's grasp, and then, because of circumstances out of the pitcher's hands, the lead disappears.
We feel your pain, Kershaw, we feel your pain.