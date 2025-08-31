Dante Moore Shines Against Montana State As Collectors Start Taking Notice

When Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore took the field against Montana State on August 30th, both collectors and fans knew it would be a solid performance, however they certainly weren’t prepared for a Ducks blowout and an NFL caliber performance. Moore wouldn’t just lead the Ducks to a 59-13 victory, he’d do so by going 18-for-23 with 213 passing yards and 3 touchdowns and placing himself on the radar of card collectors who have a penchant for college football prospects.

2023 Bowman University Chrome - Unexpected Delights Early Risers - Dante Moore (Orange Parallel /25) - PSA 9 Auto 10 | https://ebay.us/m/aJmKdO

Moore already has a number of key cards for collectors to focus on which include but are not limited to his 2023 Bowman University Chrome as well as 2023 Leaf Metal Draft Autographs and Saturday’s breakout performance could spark a renewed demand for such cards among college football collectors. For example, his 2023 Bowman University Chrome Unexpected Delights Autograph (Orange Parallel /25) PSA 9/Auto 10 featuring Moore in a UCLA uniform was recently sold for $199 while his 2025 Bowman University Chrome Refractor Auto (National Sports Collectors Convention Silver Pack Edition /25) recently sold for $167.50 (both via eBay).

2025 Bowman University Chrome Refractor Auto (NSCC Silver Pack Edition /25) - Dante Moore | https://ebay.us/m/vurLve

If Dante Moore can maintain this level of offensive dominance, there’s no doubt that his cards and even some of collegiate memorabilia could see a sharp uptick in their value especially with the Ducks heading into conference play which begins on September 13 against Northwestern.

