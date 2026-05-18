It's every flipper's dream: spotting a card at a show or online and buying it with hopes of later selling it for a premium. The strategy doesn't always go as planned, and there are plenty of horror stories of collectors getting burned, but every once in a while, it works like a charm.

And that's exactly what happened for one savvy Goldin Auctions flipper.

Goldin Auction Winner Scores Huge Tim Duncan Card Flip

A one-of-one BGS 9.0 Topps Chrome Tim Duncan Superfractor 1957 Variant #21 | Card Ladder

On Thursday, May 7, a one-of-one BGS 9.0 Tim Duncan Topps Chrome Superfractor featuring the 1957 Topps design sold via Goldin Auctions for $11,590. The buyer didn't waste any time, later listing the card on eBay for $50K and got nearly everything they wanted when it sold for $48.5K just FIVE DAYS after they acquired it.

That's a pretty sweet 318% return and a cool $36.9K profit in less than a week.

Tim Duncan’s Card Market May Finally Be Heating Up

Tim Duncan | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This flipper's success story is one indication that the Tim Duncan card market may finally be catching up to The Big Fundamental's greatness.

Duncan has long been seen as undervalued in the hobby, despite all his success and accolades. He has one more ring than Shaquille O'Neal, and he's tied with Kobe Bryant at five championships each, but the markets for Shaq and Kobe are both up over 100%, while the Duncan card market is up just 45% by comparison.

Year-over-year trends for Shaq, Kobe, and Duncan | Card Ladder / Conor B. McGrath

As collectors move beyond hype and start valuing legacy, efficiency, and championships, players like Tim Duncan and Nikola Jokic are becoming increasingly attractive in the hobby. The recent million-dollar Jokic sale is proof that the shift is underway.

Basketball Card Flipping Can Go Very Wrong

The success this flipper experienced is extremely atypical. In fact, for every success like this one, there are probably dozens of buyers who get crushed by overpaying due to hype, especially with live selling platforms.

Zion Williamson (left) and Ja Morant (right) | boardroom.tv

Hype has a way of clouding judgment, even for experienced buyers chasing grail cards.

Massive Basketball Card Losses Show the Danger of Buying Hype

Just for fun and to take a little bit of air out of the hype balloon, we're going to look back at two of the biggest basketball card losses in recent memory.

First up is the one-of-one Trae Young Nebula Prizm rookie sale that resulted in an 80% loss. After an initial sale in 2021 for a whopping $391.2K, the card sold again for a comparatively meager $69K on April 23, 2026.

A PSA 10 2018 Panini Prizm Trae Young Choice Prizm Nebula (1/1) | Card Ladder

That's a painful loss, but at least the seller didn't lose $1.5M like the overly enthusiastic 2021 Luka Doncic rookie card buyer.

Back in 2021, a one-of-one Luka autographed Logoman sold at a private sale for $4.6M, making it the second-highest card sale at the time.

2018 National Treasures Luka Doncic ROOKIE NBA LOGOMAN PATCH AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Collect

However, in November 2022, the buyer put the Luka logoman up for sale through Fanatics Premier and ended up taking almost a $1.5M loss when it sold for $3.12M.

It's important to remember that it's not all up and to the right for the basketball card market.

However, it's also important to be on the lookout for hobby arbitrage opportunities, like the successful Tim Duncan superfractor flipper. There are some incredible opportunities out there if you know what and who to look for.