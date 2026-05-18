Collector Flips Hall-of-Fame Superfractor for 300% Profit After Just 5 Days
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It's every flipper's dream: spotting a card at a show or online and buying it with hopes of later selling it for a premium. The strategy doesn't always go as planned, and there are plenty of horror stories of collectors getting burned, but every once in a while, it works like a charm.
And that's exactly what happened for one savvy Goldin Auctions flipper.
Goldin Auction Winner Scores Huge Tim Duncan Card Flip
On Thursday, May 7, a one-of-one BGS 9.0 Tim Duncan Topps Chrome Superfractor featuring the 1957 Topps design sold via Goldin Auctions for $11,590. The buyer didn't waste any time, later listing the card on eBay for $50K and got nearly everything they wanted when it sold for $48.5K just FIVE DAYS after they acquired it.
That's a pretty sweet 318% return and a cool $36.9K profit in less than a week.
Tim Duncan’s Card Market May Finally Be Heating Up
This flipper's success story is one indication that the Tim Duncan card market may finally be catching up to The Big Fundamental's greatness.
Duncan has long been seen as undervalued in the hobby, despite all his success and accolades. He has one more ring than Shaquille O'Neal, and he's tied with Kobe Bryant at five championships each, but the markets for Shaq and Kobe are both up over 100%, while the Duncan card market is up just 45% by comparison.
As collectors move beyond hype and start valuing legacy, efficiency, and championships, players like Tim Duncan and Nikola Jokic are becoming increasingly attractive in the hobby. The recent million-dollar Jokic sale is proof that the shift is underway.
Basketball Card Flipping Can Go Very Wrong
The success this flipper experienced is extremely atypical. In fact, for every success like this one, there are probably dozens of buyers who get crushed by overpaying due to hype, especially with live selling platforms.
Hype has a way of clouding judgment, even for experienced buyers chasing grail cards.
Massive Basketball Card Losses Show the Danger of Buying Hype
Just for fun and to take a little bit of air out of the hype balloon, we're going to look back at two of the biggest basketball card losses in recent memory.
First up is the one-of-one Trae Young Nebula Prizm rookie sale that resulted in an 80% loss. After an initial sale in 2021 for a whopping $391.2K, the card sold again for a comparatively meager $69K on April 23, 2026.
That's a painful loss, but at least the seller didn't lose $1.5M like the overly enthusiastic 2021 Luka Doncic rookie card buyer.
Back in 2021, a one-of-one Luka autographed Logoman sold at a private sale for $4.6M, making it the second-highest card sale at the time.
However, in November 2022, the buyer put the Luka logoman up for sale through Fanatics Premier and ended up taking almost a $1.5M loss when it sold for $3.12M.
It's important to remember that it's not all up and to the right for the basketball card market.
However, it's also important to be on the lookout for hobby arbitrage opportunities, like the successful Tim Duncan superfractor flipper. There are some incredible opportunities out there if you know what and who to look for.
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Conor is a leading sports collectibles writer and market analyst with more than 100 published articles covering sports cards, Pokémon, auctions, investing trends, and hobby culture. A lifelong collector who entered the hobby in the early 1990s, Conor’s expertise centers on vintage and modern basketball cards, basketball icons, and iconic Boston sports memorabilia tied to legends like Larry Bird, Tom Brady, and David Ortiz.