2025 NFL All-Pro Teams Revealed: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye Heat Up MVP Debate
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Chicago Bears
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Detroit Lions
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
With the NFL’s 2025 regular season officially in the rearview and the postseason now upon us, the Associated Press released its First- and Second-team All-Pro teams—and with it, has once again sparked debate on who will be named MVP.
To avoid burying the lede, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the position’s First-Team All-Pro, with Patriots signal-caller Drake Maye landing on the Second Team. The two stars—one an aging veteran defying Father Time, the other a second-year phenom—have both been lights out for the majority of the 2025 campaign, trading blows throughout the season in terms of production, weekly dominance, and positioning for the league's top honor. And given that the AP votes on both the All-Pro teams and the NFL’s yearly awards, Stafford edging out Maye would also seemingly give him the upper hand towards MVP.
Having said that, last season’s voting threw a bit of a wrench into this, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earning First-Team All-Pro honors before Bills quarterback Josh Allen ultimately won MVP.
Long story short: We don’t quite yet know who will win the MVP—but we do know the 2025 NFL All-Pro teams. Here’s a look:
First Team All-Pro
Offense
Position
Player
Team
QB
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
RB
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
FB
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers
WR
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
WR
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks
WR
Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
All-Purpose
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
TE
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
LT
Garrett Bolles
Denver Broncos
LG
Joe Thuney
Chicago Bears
C
Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Denver Broncos
RT
Penei Sewell
Detroit Lions
Defense
Position
Player
Team
EDGE
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
EDGE
Will Anderson Jr.
Houston Texans
EDGE
Micah Parsons
Green Bay Packers
IDL
Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans
IDL
Zach Allen
Denver Broncos
LB
Jack Campbell
Detroit Lions
LB
Jordyn Brooks
Miami Dolphins
CB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans
CB
Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
Slot CB
Cooper DeJean
Philadelphia Eagles
S
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens
S
Kevin Byard
Chicago Bears
Special Teams
Position
Player
Team
PK
Will Reichard
Minnesota Vikings
P
Jordan Stout
Baltimore Ravens
KR
Ray Davis
Buffalo Bills
PR
Chimere Dike
Tennessee Titans
ST
Devon Key
Denver Broncos
LS
Ross Matiscik
Jacksonville Jaguars
Second-Team All-Pro
Offense
Position
Player
Team
QB
Drake Maye
New England Patriots
RB
James Cook
Buffalo Bills
FB
Patrick Ricard
Baltimore Ravens
WR
George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
WR
Chris Olave
New Orleans Saints
All-Purpose
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
TE
Kyle Pitts
Atlanta Falcons
LT
Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers
LG
Quenton Nelson
Indianapolis Colts
C
Aaron Brewer
Miami Dolphins
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons
RT
Darnell Wright
Chicago Bears
Defense
Position
Player
Team
EDGE
Brian Burns
New York Giants
EDGE
Danielle Hunter
Houston Texans
EDGE
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
IDL
Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
IDL
Cameron Hayward
Pittsburgh Steelers
LB
Devin Lloyd
Jacksonville Jaguars
LB
Ernest Jones IV
Seattle Seahawks
CB
Patrick Surtain II
Denver Broncos
CB
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
Slot CB
Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers
S
Jessie Bates III
Atlanta Falcons
S
Talanoa Hufanga*
Denver Broncos
S
Xavier McKinney*
Green Bay Packers
* - tied for second-team spot
Special Teams
Position
Player
Team
PK
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
P
Michael Dickson
Seattle Seahawks
KR
Kavontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
PR
Marcus Jones
New England Patriots
ST
Del’Shawn Phillips
Los Angeles Chargers
LS
Andrew DePaola
Minnesota Vikings