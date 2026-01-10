SI

2025 NFL All-Pro Teams Revealed: Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye Heat Up MVP Debate

The AP released its 2025 NFL All-Pro teams ahead of the postseason.

Mike Kadlick

Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye were voted the First- and Second-team All-Pro quarterbacks.
Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye were voted the First- and Second-team All-Pro quarterbacks. / Stafford: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Maye: David Butler II-Imagn Images
With the NFL’s 2025 regular season officially in the rearview and the postseason now upon us, the Associated Press released its First- and Second-team All-Pro teams—and with it, has once again sparked debate on who will be named MVP.

To avoid burying the lede, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the position’s First-Team All-Pro, with Patriots signal-caller Drake Maye landing on the Second Team. The two stars—one an aging veteran defying Father Time, the other a second-year phenom—have both been lights out for the majority of the 2025 campaign, trading blows throughout the season in terms of production, weekly dominance, and positioning for the league's top honor. And given that the AP votes on both the All-Pro teams and the NFL’s yearly awards, Stafford edging out Maye would also seemingly give him the upper hand towards MVP.

Having said that, last season’s voting threw a bit of a wrench into this, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earning First-Team All-Pro honors before Bills quarterback Josh Allen ultimately won MVP.

Long story short: We don’t quite yet know who will win the MVP—but we do know the 2025 NFL All-Pro teams. Here’s a look:

First Team All-Pro

Matthew Stafford.
Matthew Stafford is a 2025 First-team All-Pro. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Offense

Position

Player

Team

QB

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams

RB

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers

WR

Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams

WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks

WR

Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

All-Purpose

Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers

TE

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals

LT

Garrett Bolles

Denver Broncos

LG

Joe Thuney

Chicago Bears

C

Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos

RT

Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions

Defense

Position

Player

Team

EDGE

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

EDGE

Will Anderson Jr.

Houston Texans

EDGE

Micah Parsons

Green Bay Packers

IDL

Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans

IDL

Zach Allen

Denver Broncos

LB

Jack Campbell

Detroit Lions

LB

Jordyn Brooks

Miami Dolphins

CB

Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston Texans

CB

Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles

Slot CB

Cooper DeJean

Philadelphia Eagles

S

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

S

Kevin Byard

Chicago Bears

Special Teams

Position

Player

Team

PK

Will Reichard

Minnesota Vikings

P

Jordan Stout

Baltimore Ravens

KR

Ray Davis

Buffalo Bills

PR

Chimere Dike

Tennessee Titans

ST

Devon Key

Denver Broncos

LS

Ross Matiscik

Jacksonville Jaguars

Second-Team All-Pro

Drake Maye
Drake Maye was voted a Second-team All-Pro. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Offense

Position

Player

Team

QB

Drake Maye

New England Patriots

RB

James Cook

Buffalo Bills

FB

Patrick Ricard

Baltimore Ravens

WR

George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions

WR

Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints

All-Purpose

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

TE

Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons

LT

Trent Williams

San Francisco 49ers

LG

Quenton Nelson

Indianapolis Colts

C

Aaron Brewer

Miami Dolphins

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Atlanta Falcons

RT

Darnell Wright

Chicago Bears

Defense

Position

Player

Team

EDGE

Brian Burns

New York Giants

EDGE

Danielle Hunter

Houston Texans

EDGE

Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions

IDL

Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks

IDL

Cameron Hayward

Pittsburgh Steelers

LB

Devin Lloyd

Jacksonville Jaguars

LB

Ernest Jones IV

Seattle Seahawks

CB

Patrick Surtain II

Denver Broncos

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks

Slot CB

Derwin James

Los Angeles Chargers

S

Jessie Bates III

Atlanta Falcons

S

Talanoa Hufanga*

Denver Broncos

S

Xavier McKinney*

Green Bay Packers

* - tied for second-team spot

Special Teams

Position

Player

Team

PK

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

P

Michael Dickson

Seattle Seahawks

KR

Kavontae Turpin

Dallas Cowboys

PR

Marcus Jones

New England Patriots

ST

Del’Shawn Phillips

Los Angeles Chargers

LS

Andrew DePaola

Minnesota Vikings

