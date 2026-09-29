The MLB postseason is here, and with it comes a laundry list of big-time card sales as collectors try to cash in on the postseason glory. We'll look at three of the top pitchers in the playoffs and their card markets heading into the postseason.

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

After predominantly providing relief pitching for the Brewers in their 2025 postseason run, Jacob Misiorowski is ready to set the tone for the NLDS postseason in Game 1. Misiorowski first garnered attention in June of the 2025 MLB season. His debut consisted of throwing 100 mph heat and hurling five scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

2022 Bowman Chrome DP Superfractor Jacob Misiorowski PROSPECT AUTO 1/1 PSA 10. Sold on July 27th, 2025 for $52,8000.00. | Card Ladder

His second start against the Minnesota Twins showed he could throw another six hitless innings. These impressive back-to-back starts put collectors on notice the very next month. The 6' 7" fan favorite finally had his rookie card up for auction. The PSA 10 2022 Bowman Draft Chrome Draft Picks One-of-One Superfractor Auto sold on July 27th 2025, for $52,800.00.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

Odds-on favorite Los Angeles Dodgers are no doubt looking for the three-peat behind their 4th-ranked (in ERA and strikeouts) pitching staff. With the Dodgers stating they will use a four-man rotation that includes the recently signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, all eyes will be on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

2024 Bowman Chrome Rookie Autographs SuperFractor 1/1 Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Glove Down) #CRAYY BGS Mint 9. Sold for $500,200.00 on August 21, 2026. | Heritage Auctions via Card Ladder

Yoshi signed with the Dodgers in 2023 after already having International acclaim, possessing two gold medals and a Japanese Championship. His card market is proof of his collectability, with three cards selling for a total of over $1.1 million dollars.

Cam Schlittler, New York Yankees

Cam Schittler burst onto the scene in 2025 with a 2.96 ERA while turning heads during his playoff pitching, posting a 1.26 ERA in two starts. Despite those numbers, his highest-selling card was a Bowman Chrome Refractor Auto, which sold for $390.00. With 2026 sure to be the year he will win his first Cy Young Award based on his 1.95 ERA, his card market is slowly climbing up to four-figure card sales.

PSA 10 BOWMAN CHROME SAPPHIRE EDITION CHROME PROSPECT AUTOGRAPH GOLD #'D 02/50. CURRENT BID ON EBAY IS $1,825.00 WITH UNDER 24 HOURS TO GO. | Ebay

Paul Skenes Changed The Game for Buying Cards of Pitchers

I know it seems like a long time ago, but it was only March of 2025 when the Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Auto Card sold for $1.1 million, and Dick's Sporting Goods purchased it for their new House of Sport in Pittsburgh. Card Ladder shows the current estimated value at $1.85 million. He has quite a few accolades; however, this is a player with no postseason pitching experience. Skenes no doubt has potential, but I'm curious to see the valuation five to ten years from now.