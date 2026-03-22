Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the best pitchers on the planet, and that's far from a wild claim considering what he pulled off in the 2025 World Series. He pitched more than anyone else on both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, while doing so with little to no mistakes.

A lot of people already had high stock in him before that seven-game series, but since then it's been a whole different kind of hype and admiration. He took a $325M contract and made it look like a steal. As of today, his value in the baseball world and in the collectibles space is steadily rising with seemingly no end in sight, which begs the question: is it time to buy or sell Yamamoto's sports cards?

Yoshi Is Japan's Second-Biggest Player Right Now

Mar 14, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Japan starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts against Venezuela in the fourth inning during a quarterfinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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It's pretty well-known that Shohei Ohtani is the biggest name in baseball, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto is not too far behind. Not only did he claim the 2025 World Series MVP award, but he also finished third place in Cy Young voting for the previous season. Not to mention he plays on a team where everything is magnified, making his achievements hold so much more weight.

Just like Ohtani, Yamamoto's desirability in the sports card world is driven up by support not only from MLB fans but from their supporters back in Japan as well. Huge retail stores such as Mint carry a wide range of Yoshi's product, including rare signed items, which help a lot in keeping his market as healthy as ever.

A Record Sale Just Happened

The most expensive Yoshinobu Yamamoto card of all time, priced at $461,160 | CardLadder

The best indicator of just how much people are buying into Yoshinobu Yamamoto in this day and age? A record was just set last week for the most expensive Yamamoto card sale of all time.

His 1/1 Auto Superfractor from 2024 Bowman Chrome, which received BGS 9 AUTO 10 dual grades, sold on March 15, 2026 through Goldin for a record $461,160. It is the single most expensive Yamamoto card of all time and eclipses the previous record by almost $300,000.

If that kind of money is being paid for someone who's only finished two years of MLB action so far, imagine how much more valuable Yoshi's cards would be down the line once he's reached the peak of his career. While there are no certainties in baseball, he's in arguably the best team to make a Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

He Plays For the Los Angeles Dodgers

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Opinions about the Los Angeles Dodgers will vary for a number of reasons, but one thing that you cannot take away from them is that they are currently the top organization in Major League Baseball.

The Dodgers just went back-to-back for World Series wins in 2024 and 2025, and even now are looking like the favorites to achieve the first three-peat in America's top four sports leagues since the Los Angeles Lakers of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

Imagine what would happen to Yamamoto's market if the Dodgers achieve such a rare feat with him once again at the top of his game. Another World Series title and possibly back-to-back WS MVPs aren't impossible, and those two achievements would only drive up demand for the Dodgers' ace even further.

The Verdict

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto has his arms raised by Shohei Ohtani during the 2025 World Series championship celebration at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, everyone should absolutely still be buying into Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He's no longer an unproven, hyped-up rookie and still has so many years of professional ball ahead of him. It's true that Yoshi still has a bit of a way to go to reach Ohtani in both career and card market, but he's on the way there.

2025 was not Yamamoto's ceiling, it was truly only the beginning and a glimpse of the kind of dominance the world can expect for years to come. His cards have already jumped more than 100% from what they were pre-October 2025, and it's highly unlikely they'll ever drop lower than where they are now.