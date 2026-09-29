Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 1

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees open up their AL Wild Card Series with Game 1 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Of course, all of the two or three games in this series will be played in New York, as the Yankees finished with six more wins than Boston.

It was a pretty even season in this rivalry, though, with the Yankees edging out the Red Sox with seven wins in 13 games. That includes the Yankees taking three of four at-home games at the end of August.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-190)

Yankees -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline

Red Sox +120

Yankees -145

Total

6.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.03 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (14-6, 1.95 ERA)

Payton Tolle allowed two runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings against Cleveland in his final start of the season. He had allowed just one run on eight hits in 12 innings across his previous two outings.

Cam Schlittler capped off his terrific season by allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in three innings against the Rays. He allowed one earned run or fewer in 25 of his 33 starts this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Red Sox record: 93-68

Yankees record: 87-75

Red Sox vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+120)

Cam Schlittler finished with 239 strikeouts in 193.2 innings this season, an average of 1.23 strikeouts per inning, or 11.10 K/9. He had at least eight strikeouts in 15 of his 33 starts, including his last two starts against the Red Sox.

Schlittler also finished the season with OVER 7.5 strikeouts in four of his last six starts, which includes five strikeouts in those three innings against the Rays. Of course, he’s no stranger to the spotlight, as he struck out a dozen Boston batters last year in his playoff debut.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting many runs in this one with the total set at 6.5, and neither am I.

Schlittler has been terrific for the Yankees, and he’ll be ready to go after a tune-up against the Rays. He hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in a start in his last nine outings, yielding a total of 10 runs (seven earned) on 27 hits in 54 innings (1.17 ERA).

Tolle had a solid rookie season as well for the Red Sox, and allowed just one run on four hits across 13 innings in his two starts against the Yankees.

It’s always tempting to be the OVER on a lower total, especially at even money, but the UNDER is the play tonight.

Pick: UNDER 6.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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