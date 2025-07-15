Everything You Need To Know About 2024-25 Panini Silhouette Basketball
Before the NBA’s license goes to Topps this year, Panini is going on a farewell tour by releasing tons of basketball card products in the soonest time possible. One product collectors might be interested in getting their hands on is the latest Silhouette set from the card company.
The card set is set to be released by Panini recently in Hobby and First Off The Line Box configurations. Each box has four packs containing four cards each, while a case comes with 10 boxes.
For those interested in a Panini Silhouette Basketball hobby box, collectors can expect an average of one autograph and seven memorabilia cards. They also come with four inserts or parallels in each box.
The product itself is based primarily on a concept used in certain cards from Panini’s Crown Royale set. Now, the company has dedicated a whole product to it with a chance to hit some amazing pulls. These include booklets, cards with jumbo patches, and a lot of autographs from various NBA stars.
Some of the memorabilia cards collectors can pull include Holiday Laundry Tags, Specialty Jumbo Patches, and NBA Finals. Those who are interested in getting booklets are in luck as Panini Silhouette has three offerings - Vs. 1-On-1, Franchise Great Signatures, and Jumbo Patch Autographs.
RELATED: Collectors React to Hilarious Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Panini Patch Card
Speaking of autographs, NBA card collectors will have a chance to pull one from a diverse set of offerings. These include Rookie Season Ticket, Veteran Season Ticket, Silhouette Autographs, NBA Cup Autographs, Triple Autographs, Passing the Torch, and Quad Autographs.
The inserts from this set aren’t to be ignored either. Among those that can be found from this product are two die-cut cards - Superstars and Hand Crafted. Silhouette will also feature two case hit inserts that were previously found in Panini Black - White Night and Vanta.
Although there’s still no word on the base card set, its complete listing, and the parallels that come along with it, the design will surely get a lot of hype from collectors. It features the whole body profile of a player, a closer look at him in the background, and an S logo bringing every element together to create an overall stunning card design at first glance.
What Sets Panini’s Silhouette Basketball Set Apart
Like any other Panini product, Silhouette comes with a distinct look from other basketball card sets. But apart from that element, it also gives collectors a chance to score unique patch cards and booklets that can’t be found in the company’s other offerings.
Just take Silhouette’s range of memorabilia and booklet cards, for example. The patches that can be pulled come from unique sources, such as the Finals, Holiday Laundry Tags, and jerseys that have the Logoman icon. The booklets are also an eye-catcher, particularly the Vs. 1-On-1 as it offers a distinct design featuring two All-Stars on it.
RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About 2024-25 Panini Mosaic Basketball
All in all, those who are into these types of cards won’t be disappointed with the diversity of memorabilia cards in this new Panini set.
The Verdict on 2024-25 Panini Silhouette Basketball
RELATED: Panini Drops First Look at Epic WNBA Cards of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink
With Panini set to lose the NBA license to Topps soon, there won’t be any product from them that’ll feature players in their respective team jerseys. That means Silhouette will be one of the last products that’ll give collectors the Panini experience when it comes to NBA cards.
The impending loss of the license can be beneficial to the value of these Silhouette cards down the line because it’ll be the only set of its kind that’ll feature NBA players in their proper team uniforms. Any follow-up to this particular product will be unlicensed, which will affect the potential value of these cards in the market.
So from a perspective of value, there’s some to be found from Silhouette - potentially the first and last of its kind. Rather than miss the chance to get some cards from this set, especially the numbered autos or patch cards, it might be wise to get a hobby box or two for future purposes.