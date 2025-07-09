Everything You Need To Know About 2024-25 Panini Mosaic Basketball
Even though the NBA season has ended, Panini is still churning products out from that particular campaign. Among the products collectors are looking forward to is the latest 2024-25 Mosaic Basketball card set.
Slated for release in less than a day, this edition of Mosaic is shaping up to be a solid set for Panini. The card’s design still maintains that shiny look that has captured collectors’ attention over the years, but features a more modern twist to it.
Thanks to this new Mosaic card design, the players featured on it are highlighted better. And because this base look, the parallels that come along with this product look even more stunning. Collectors have a chance to pull incredible variants from the first wave of hobby boxes, including Honeycomb, Orange, Bronze, Purple Snakeskin, Tessellation, and Gold Snakeskin, among others.
For those getting FOTL boxes, there’s a certainty of pulling more valuable numbered parallels. These include Spectris Blue /25, Gold /10, Green /5, and Gold Vinyl 1/1.
Along with these base cards and their parallels, collectors are also treated to eye-catching inserts from the latest Mosaic Basketball set. Hobbyists can chase for Heat Check, NBA Cup, Storm Chasers, Overdrive, and Razzle Dazzle.
However, collectors will be gunning for three other inserts in this product. These are Micro Mosaics, Stained Glass, and Color Blast.
Apart from the standard hobby and FOTL boxes, Panini will also offer the 2024-25 Mosaic Basketball set in other configurations, such as Fast Break and Choice Boxes. The former offers more cards in a box, but the latter provides collectors with a stronger chance of getting rarer pulls.
What Sets Panini’s 2024-25 Mosaic Basketball Apart From Previous Offerings
Unlike previous editions of Mosaic, the hobby box from this year’s set doesn’t come with a whole lot of packs. In fact, collectors will only find three packs inside with 15 cards each.
While it may look like a letdown at first, the reduction in packs only means collectors have a better chance of hitting a rarer card or auto. According to Panini, an average of two autographs, 18 base Prizms, and six inserts or parallel inserts may be found in a single hobby box.
Another update that makes this year’s Mosaic more unique is the inclusion of the Color Blast insert. In the past, this card was found in another Panini product - Spectra. The same can be said, too, about the addition of Season and Veteran Ticket autos, which were normally found in Contenders.
These changes are expected to make 2024-25 Mosaic stand out from previous editions. Not only that, but they are also projected to make the product capture more attention in the hobby as Panini’s license to manufacture NBA cards will soon pass on to Topps for next season.
The Verdict on Panini 2024-25 Mosaic Basketball
At this point in time, collectors can pay for this product ahead of its release, less than a day from now. A hobby box is being sold for $550, while the fast break box goes for $285.
At these prices and how the product is configured, there’s a good chance for collectors to pull something of value from this product. And since this is the last licensed Mosaic to feature NBA players in their respective team uniforms, cards from this set may end up being valued down the line.
In any case, collectors can expect the product to hit stores soon. Keep an eye out to see how cards from this set will perform in the coming weeks.