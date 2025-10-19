Four potential World Series breakout stars and their cards

With the Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers to punch their ticket to their second straight World Series and the Blue Jays and Mariners facing off in a Game 6, the baseball season has almost reached its final stage.

With the Fall Classic kicking off on Friday, here are some players whose cards could be worth taking a look at as potential breakout stars. All sales information is according to Card Ladder data.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's best baseball cards as a Dodger

Andy Pages, Dodgers OF

After having a strong regular season with 27 home runs and 86 runs batted in, Pages has mustered only three hits in 35 at bats this postseason. While it has not impacted the team en route to the World Series, his cards have taken a dip.

At the end of the regular season, an ungraded 2024 Topps Chrome rookie refractor autograph numbered to 499 of Pages sold for $55. Fast forward three weeks, another refractor autograph sold for just $31.

Andy Pages 2024 Topps Chrome refractor autograph /499 SGC 9 | Card Ladder

With the refresh of a new series, Pages has the power potential to emerge as a star with a few strong games as the Dodgers look to repeat at World Series champions.

Tommy Edman, Dodgers 2B

Tommy Edman 2020 Topps Chrome Update refractor autograph | Card Ladder

Last season's NLCS MVP for Los Angeles flies under the radar compared to the seemingly unlimited star power the Dodgers have. While Edman hit .328 with an .862 OPS in last season's championship run, his ungraded 2020 Topps Chrome Update rookie refractor autographs were selling for as high as $125.

Edman has shown the capabilities to rise to the occasion in October before, and certainly will be someone to watch in the World Series.

Jorge Polanco, Mariners 2B

Polanco has helped bring Seattle a win away from the franchise's first World Series thanks to some clutch hits throughout the postseason. While hitting just .225 in the playoffs, the infielder connected on two home runs off of Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal in the ALDS and also supplied the walk-off single in Game 5 of the series to send Seattle to the ALCS.

The hottest selling card of Polanco is his 2013 Bowman Chrome autographs, with a base autograph selling on October 16 for $31. However, some larger cards from the set sold recently as well. Also on October 16, a Gold refractor autograph numbered to 50 sold for $250 and a Purple refractor autograph numbered to 10 sold for $500.

Jorge Polanco 2013 Bowman Chrome Purple refractor autograph /10 | Card Ladder

While his hits have not come in bunches, Polanco is the kind of streaky hitter that is capable of a strong World Series should the Mariners reach it.

Nathan Lukes, Blue Jays OF

While all eyes have been on Blue Jays' star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lukes has been a table-setter for Toronto. In his first career postseason, the outfielder has hit .333 while also driving in seven runs through nine games.

Nathan Lukes 2023 Topps Chrome Update Purple Speckle autograph /250 | Card Ladder

Lukes' most expensive card sold during this playoff run was a 2023 Topps Chrome Update Gold Wave refractor autograph numbered to 50, which sold on October 15 for $70.

Lukes' card market is on the lower end for the most part despite having an impressive postseason debut. That being said, it has increased dramatically and could get one last bump should the Blue Jays reach the World Series and Lukes plays a large role in it.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: