Greatest Baseball and Basketball teammates - and the cards every collector should own

"All-Time Teammate" comes with the following definition: a reliable, positive and supportive player. Someone who prioritizes team success over individual accolades. All time great teammates are consistent, lead by example and are open to criticism/feedback.

Who are the best teammates from professional baseball and professional basketball and what are their most underrated Rookie cards?

Top 5 Baseball Teammates:

1. Cal Ripken Jr.

Unknown Date; Baltimore, MD, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles in action against the California Angels | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

One of baseball's most beloved heroes! He was a cornerstone for the O’s and MLB for over 20 years. Loved and respected by almost everyone, especially his teammates. Cal's rookie cards can be found in 1982 Topps, Topps Traded, Fleer and Donruss. His 1982 Topps base card #21 Baltimore Orioles Future Stars Card is his most iconic and a PSA 10 currently sells for around $2,700.

1982 Topps Cal Ripken Rookie Card PSA 10 | Card Ladder

2. Derek Jeter

Aug 29, 2014; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter (2) throws a ball to first base during the ninth inning in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The New York Yankees won 6-3.Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Captain. The leader of the 90’s/00’s Yankees, a constant professional always leading by example and upholding the Yankees’ tradition of winning with pride. Jeter's Rookie cards are the case cards of almost all 1993 sets! His '93 Topps and SP cards are the at top of most Jeter fans must have lists!

1993 SP Derek Jeter PSA 9 | Card Ladder

3. Yogi Berra

May 3, 2005; Little Falls, NJ, USA; Portrait of New York Yankee legend Yogi Berra. Mandatory Credit: Danielle P. Richards/The Record via USA TODAY NETWORK | North Jersey Media Group-USA TODAY NETWORK

Yogi may have been the first “glue guy.” The beloved Yankee legend played with the likes of Mantle, DiMaggio, Martin, Larsen, Ford, Rizzuto, and Maris. Yogi was the glue that kept these teams cohesive and winning at a high level. Yogi's Rookie cards card can be found in iconic 1948 Bowman set which also included rookie cards of Hall of Famers including Ralph Kiner, Phil Rizzuto, Warren Spahn, Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst.

Yogi Berra 1948 Bowman PSA 10 | Card Ladder

4. Greg Maddux

Mar 27, 2006; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher (31) Greg Maddux throws against the Chicago White Sox at HoHoKam Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“The Professor” was the consummate professional who always strived to be the most effective player and teammate he could be. Hard to find a teammate who has anything negative to say about him (unless he was pulling a prank on them). Greg's rookie cards can be found in 1987 Topps, Donruss, Donruss the Rookies and Fleer products along with other all time greats including Bo Jackson, Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire.

1987 Greg Maddux Fleer Update PSA 10 | Card Ladder

5. Ichiro



Apr 17, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Ichiro Suzuki (51) hits a single against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

One of the greatest hitters and fielders of all time. A consummate professional who took the game seriously and led by example every day he stepped on the field. Ichrio's rookie cards can be found in 1993 BBM (Japanese Rookie) and in 2001 MLB products. Ichiro's Rookie cards were on fire in 2001 along with another rookie from that year named Albert Pujols.

2001 Topps Traded Ichiro/Pujols Rookie PSA 10 | Card Ladder

My pick for best baseball teammate of All Time is: Derek Jeter



Love him or hate him he has the resume as of the best team guys of all time!



My must have Jeter rookie is his 1993 Topps Gold Parallel! Beautiful Card and not easy to find in PSA 10 condition with a pop count of just 444.

1993 Topps Gold Derek Jeter PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Top 5 Basketball Teammates:

1. Lebron James

Apr 4, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) slam dunks during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs won 122-102. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Lebron has has been reliable and consistent for over 20 years. He has won multiple championships with multiple teams and has done it over multiple decades with 100's of different teammates. Lebron's rookie cards can be found in 2003-04 NBA products including the 1st Upper Exquisite RPA which is one of his most valuable rookie cards.

2003 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Lebron James Auto Patch | Card Ladder

2. Bill Russell

Unknown Date; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics center (6) Bill Russell in action against the Cincinnati Royals. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Bill Russell won 11 championships in his 13 total seasons. One the greatest big men to ever play the game of basketball was a fierce competitor and always put team first. Russell's rookie card is in 1957 Topps along with other HOFers including Bob Pettit and Bob Cousy.

1957 Topps Bill Russell | Card Ladder

3. Michael Jordan

Suns guard Dan Majerle defends Bulls guard Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in 1993 in Phoenix. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Jeffery Jordan would do almost anything to win! One of the most competitive players ever Jordan always seemed to get the best out of those around him. Jordan's rookie cards are from 1984-85 Star and 1986-87 Fleer, the later is considered the most iconic rookie card in all of basketball and included the first pack pulled rookie cards of Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer PSA 10 | Card Ladder

4. Magic Johnson

Oct 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; President of Basketball Operations of the Los Angeles Lakers Earvin Magic Johnson speaks about the tragedy in Las Vegas before the start of a preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Magic and the "Showtime" Lakers showed basketball fans that being a great teammate could be fun, flashy and cool! Magic was the epidemy of self less leader that was always willing to set up teammates for success. Magic's rookie card can be found in 1981-82 Topps. The card features Magic, Larry Bird and Julis Erving and is an Iconic all time great card.

1980 Topps Magic Johnson Julius Erving Larry Bird | Card Ladder

5. TIm Duncan

April 7, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (21) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center Festus Ezeli (31) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"The Big Fundamental" showed the NBA what putting team first looked like. Duncan and the Spurs were consistently competing for championships do to his high level of play and leadership. Duncan's rookie cards can be found in all 1996-97 NBA products which include some now iconic insert sets and refractors.

1997 Topps Chrome Refractor Tim Duncan PSA 10 | Card Ladder

My Pick for the Best Basketball Teammate All Time is: Tim Duncan



When thinking about who you would want as a teammate and who you could count on to be consistent night in and night out, Tim Duncan is that guy.



My must have Duncan rookie is his 1997 Finest Refractor. Highly underrated Duncan Rookie Card and not easy to find in PSA 10 condition with a pop count of just 77.

1997 Finest Tim Duncan Refractor PSA 10 | Card Ladder

