Greatest Baseball and Basketball teammates - and the cards every collector should own
In this story:
"All-Time Teammate" comes with the following definition: a reliable, positive and supportive player. Someone who prioritizes team success over individual accolades. All time great teammates are consistent, lead by example and are open to criticism/feedback.
Who are the best teammates from professional baseball and professional basketball and what are their most underrated Rookie cards?
Top 5 Baseball Teammates:
1. Cal Ripken Jr.
One of baseball's most beloved heroes! He was a cornerstone for the O’s and MLB for over 20 years. Loved and respected by almost everyone, especially his teammates. Cal's rookie cards can be found in 1982 Topps, Topps Traded, Fleer and Donruss. His 1982 Topps base card #21 Baltimore Orioles Future Stars Card is his most iconic and a PSA 10 currently sells for around $2,700.
2. Derek Jeter
The Captain. The leader of the 90’s/00’s Yankees, a constant professional always leading by example and upholding the Yankees’ tradition of winning with pride. Jeter's Rookie cards are the case cards of almost all 1993 sets! His '93 Topps and SP cards are the at top of most Jeter fans must have lists!
3. Yogi Berra
Yogi may have been the first “glue guy.” The beloved Yankee legend played with the likes of Mantle, DiMaggio, Martin, Larsen, Ford, Rizzuto, and Maris. Yogi was the glue that kept these teams cohesive and winning at a high level. Yogi's Rookie cards card can be found in iconic 1948 Bowman set which also included rookie cards of Hall of Famers including Ralph Kiner, Phil Rizzuto, Warren Spahn, Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst.
4. Greg Maddux
“The Professor” was the consummate professional who always strived to be the most effective player and teammate he could be. Hard to find a teammate who has anything negative to say about him (unless he was pulling a prank on them). Greg's rookie cards can be found in 1987 Topps, Donruss, Donruss the Rookies and Fleer products along with other all time greats including Bo Jackson, Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire.
5. Ichiro
One of the greatest hitters and fielders of all time. A consummate professional who took the game seriously and led by example every day he stepped on the field. Ichrio's rookie cards can be found in 1993 BBM (Japanese Rookie) and in 2001 MLB products. Ichiro's Rookie cards were on fire in 2001 along with another rookie from that year named Albert Pujols.
My pick for best baseball teammate of All Time is: Derek Jeter
Love him or hate him he has the resume as of the best team guys of all time!
My must have Jeter rookie is his 1993 Topps Gold Parallel! Beautiful Card and not easy to find in PSA 10 condition with a pop count of just 444.
Top 5 Basketball Teammates:
1. Lebron James
Lebron has has been reliable and consistent for over 20 years. He has won multiple championships with multiple teams and has done it over multiple decades with 100's of different teammates. Lebron's rookie cards can be found in 2003-04 NBA products including the 1st Upper Exquisite RPA which is one of his most valuable rookie cards.
2. Bill Russell
Bill Russell won 11 championships in his 13 total seasons. One the greatest big men to ever play the game of basketball was a fierce competitor and always put team first. Russell's rookie card is in 1957 Topps along with other HOFers including Bob Pettit and Bob Cousy.
3. Michael Jordan
Michael Jeffery Jordan would do almost anything to win! One of the most competitive players ever Jordan always seemed to get the best out of those around him. Jordan's rookie cards are from 1984-85 Star and 1986-87 Fleer, the later is considered the most iconic rookie card in all of basketball and included the first pack pulled rookie cards of Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon.
4. Magic Johnson
Magic and the "Showtime" Lakers showed basketball fans that being a great teammate could be fun, flashy and cool! Magic was the epidemy of self less leader that was always willing to set up teammates for success. Magic's rookie card can be found in 1981-82 Topps. The card features Magic, Larry Bird and Julis Erving and is an Iconic all time great card.
5. TIm Duncan
"The Big Fundamental" showed the NBA what putting team first looked like. Duncan and the Spurs were consistently competing for championships do to his high level of play and leadership. Duncan's rookie cards can be found in all 1996-97 NBA products which include some now iconic insert sets and refractors.
My Pick for the Best Basketball Teammate All Time is: Tim Duncan
When thinking about who you would want as a teammate and who you could count on to be consistent night in and night out, Tim Duncan is that guy.
My must have Duncan rookie is his 1997 Finest Refractor. Highly underrated Duncan Rookie Card and not easy to find in PSA 10 condition with a pop count of just 77.
P. Arvin Parker is a lifelong collector of all things sports and pop culture. He is a Minnesotan, a Veteran, and an Ojibwe man who lives and dies by all things Minnesota. After spending the last 20 years working in the mental health field, he has reignited his love for collecting. His passion for the hobby centers on the people and stories of the world of collectibles.