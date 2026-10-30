Hobby Education: Collecting Sports Illustrated Magazines

One of the interesting trends in the collectibles world in 2026 has been the rise of magazine collecting and grading. With PSA and CGC as two of the leading magazine grading companies, collectors have started to beef up their collections. In turn, values have skyrocketed. Sports Illustrated magazines are no exception to this trend, as certain issues have spiked significantly. Many other issues have also drawn attention for a variety of reasons.

SI Magazine 11/28/83 - Michael Jordan 1st Cover Subscription Issue | eBay

If you are a collector interested in entering the magazine hobby, or have a Sports Illustrated collection in storage, here are some key things to consider when looking at your collection.

Distinguishing a Subscription Issue vs a Newsstand Issue

A major factor in determining value is whether the issue in question is a subscription issue or a newsstand issue. Subscription issues commonly have the address label on the front cover, although some have either been removed or are not present. An instance where it would not be present would be if there was an advertisement on top of the cover when it was mailed - this does not add value, but can cause confusion to new collectors. In some cases, a blank white box is on the front cover where the address label would be. Currently, these sell for a fraction of the value of newsstand issues.

SI Magazine 4/15/02 Subscription Issue Tom Brady 1st Cover | eBay

Newsstand issues can be identified by the barcode in the bottom corner of the cover. The placement varies, but this is the key identifier. These issues have greater value to collectors simply due to eye appeal - an address label is not staring the collector back in the face. Scarcity also plays a bit of a role. Newsstand issues could have been subjected to harsh treatment during delivery, and many are not in great shape, especially the older they get.

As an example, the October 15th, 1984 Sports Illustrated cover features Walter Payton. A subscription copy sold recently for $5 in good shape. A newsstand issue sold for $15. Both of these sold in ungraded condition.

SI Magazine 10/15/84 Walter Payton Subscription Issue | eBay

An Athlete's First Cover Can Translate to Value

If an athlete is appearing on their first Sports Illustrated cover, value can be added. This is especially the case with players who have gone to make the Hall of Fame, or are future Hall of Famers.

A great example is Ichiro's first cover appearance. In ungraded condition, his first cover appearance (newsstand) on May 28th, 2001, sells for $18-$25. Compared to a regular newsstand issue, that is a good amount higher. Graded copies can fetch even more money. A CGC 9.4 copy sold last month for $270.

SI 5/28/01 - First Ichiro Cover Appearance | eBay

Enjoy the Hobby and Collect What Interests You

At the end of the day, as long as a hobbyist collects what is interesting to them and adds to their personal collection, it will be an enjoyable experience. Some do not care if they have a newsstand or subscription issue - many like to collect covers of their favorite athletes. Sports Illustrated is also a magazine that brings out nostalgia for many people. Collectors might remember coming home from school to check the mailbox, waiting to see who would be on the cover of the week's issue. More than likely, that issue will make its way into someone's office, regardless of condition. That is what the hobby is all about - collecting what you enjoy.

SI Magazine Tiger Woods Cover PSA 9 | eBay

The Sports Illustrated magazine market continues to rise along with other publications. Collectors should be aware of key differences when it comes to purchasing copies, as subscription issues and newsstand issues do carry differing values. The graded market has also seen a rise this year, and it is possible that it may continue. Regardless of what happens, the Sports Illustrated magazine market is alive and well currently, with many collectors adding copies to their collections.