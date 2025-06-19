Collectibles On SI

SGA Leads The NBA Finals in Most Graded Cards

The reigning regular season NBA MVP is also this season's king of the NBA graded card market.

Matt Schilling

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) brings the ball up court past Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) during the second quarter in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2025 NBA Finals continues to feel like a heavyweight battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, the action isn’t just limited to the hardwood but also includes the basketball card & collectibles hobby.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a layup past Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43)
Jun 13, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots a jumper / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

According to fresh grading data from PSA, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is this year’s Finals’ most-collected player, with nearly double the number of graded cards when compared to any of the other players across both teams. That’s right, SGA isn’t just leading the Thunder on the court, he’s dominating the card collecting landscape.

2018 Panini Prizm - Shai-Gilgeous Alexander - Silver Prizm - PSA 10
2018 Panini Prizm - Shai-Gilgeous Alexander - Silver Prizm - PSA 10 / https://www.psacard.com/cert/107823460/psa

If we go ahead and look at the numbers, they provide an even bigger and more detailed story. For example, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had more of his own cards graded this season than those of the entire Indiana Pacers Finals roster combined, and not only has he surpassed the entire Pacers squad as whole, but he’s also done so at a pace of roughly 2-to-1. This level of hobby dominance is certainly some pretty rarified air, and it speaks volumes when it comes to the confidence that collectors have in long-term upside of his cards.

2018 Panini Prizm - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - PSA 10
2018 Panini Prizm - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - PSA 10 / https://www.psacard.com/cert/112251366/psa

So what are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s top cards that are being submitted for grading? Here’s a closer look at the top five. His 2018 Panini Prizm #184 sits in the top spot, followed by his 2018 Donruss #162 in second and its Optic counterpart in third. With that said, the Silver Prizm and Shock parallels round out the Top 5 with each of these being a favorite for those who may in the market to complete a set or hobby investors that may be looking to stock up ahead of possibly winning an NBA Championship.

2018 Panini Donruss - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #162 PSA 10
2018 Panini Donruss - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #162 PSA 10 / https://www.psacard.com/cert/112253255/psa

Now if we were to remove SGA from the equation and take a closer look at Thunder’s young core of players, we can see that the hobby has been quite receptive when it comes to names such as Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and even rookie Cason Wallace cracking PSA’s Top 10 list of most-graded Finals players. In fact, 4 of the Top 5 most-collected players in the 2025 Finals wear the blue and orange of Oklahoma City. With that said and when it comes to Indiana Pacers players in the Top 10, Tyrese Haliburton currently sits at #3 overall, while Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker sit at #6 & #7 respectively.

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2)
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now that we’ve had the opportunity to ingest and process the data, there are a number of key takeaways that we need to keep in mind. The data clearly shows that not only is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the undisputed NBA Finals most collected player, but it also shows that collector confidence is reaching new heights and savvy collectors are looking at capitalizing even further if in fact the Oklahoma City secure an NBA Championship this season.

