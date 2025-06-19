SGA Leads The NBA Finals in Most Graded Cards
As the 2025 NBA Finals continues to feel like a heavyweight battle between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, the action isn’t just limited to the hardwood but also includes the basketball card & collectibles hobby.
According to fresh grading data from PSA, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is this year’s Finals’ most-collected player, with nearly double the number of graded cards when compared to any of the other players across both teams. That’s right, SGA isn’t just leading the Thunder on the court, he’s dominating the card collecting landscape.
If we go ahead and look at the numbers, they provide an even bigger and more detailed story. For example, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had more of his own cards graded this season than those of the entire Indiana Pacers Finals roster combined, and not only has he surpassed the entire Pacers squad as whole, but he’s also done so at a pace of roughly 2-to-1. This level of hobby dominance is certainly some pretty rarified air, and it speaks volumes when it comes to the confidence that collectors have in long-term upside of his cards.
So what are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s top cards that are being submitted for grading? Here’s a closer look at the top five. His 2018 Panini Prizm #184 sits in the top spot, followed by his 2018 Donruss #162 in second and its Optic counterpart in third. With that said, the Silver Prizm and Shock parallels round out the Top 5 with each of these being a favorite for those who may in the market to complete a set or hobby investors that may be looking to stock up ahead of possibly winning an NBA Championship.
Now if we were to remove SGA from the equation and take a closer look at Thunder’s young core of players, we can see that the hobby has been quite receptive when it comes to names such as Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and even rookie Cason Wallace cracking PSA’s Top 10 list of most-graded Finals players. In fact, 4 of the Top 5 most-collected players in the 2025 Finals wear the blue and orange of Oklahoma City. With that said and when it comes to Indiana Pacers players in the Top 10, Tyrese Haliburton currently sits at #3 overall, while Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker sit at #6 & #7 respectively.
Now that we’ve had the opportunity to ingest and process the data, there are a number of key takeaways that we need to keep in mind. The data clearly shows that not only is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the undisputed NBA Finals most collected player, but it also shows that collector confidence is reaching new heights and savvy collectors are looking at capitalizing even further if in fact the Oklahoma City secure an NBA Championship this season.