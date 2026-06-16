Hobby Debate: Are Vintage Baseball or Football Cards A Better Investment?

Without question, vintage cards have their place in the hobby. Some collectors prefer one sport over another, while others dive into multiple sports. A question that some in the hobby may wonder is as follows: Are Vintage Baseball or Football Cards a Better Investment?

In the first debate-style article here on Collectibles on SI, one author makes their case for Vintage Football cards, while another argues for Vintage Baseball cards.

The Case for Vintage Football over Vintage Baseball

One key reason why Vintage Football cards are a better investment is that they still have immense growth potential. Compared to the Baseball side of the hobby, the greats of the sport sell for a fraction of what they should. For example, a Jim Brown rookie card in a PSA 7 grade sells for around $6,000. For one of the greatest running backs of all time, this feels like a bit of a bargain.

1958 Topps Football Jim Brown Rookie Card PSA 7 | eBay

A Walter Payton Rookie in the same grade sells for less, while any card made between 1980 and 1984 typically can be had fairly cheaply unless it is a PSA 10. Collectors need to think about some of the legendary NFL players whose rookie cards sell for low prices and could skyrocket in the next few years. Names such as Joe Montana, John Elway, Dan Marino, Earl Campbell, Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, and more do not get the respect they deserve in the hobby, and could be worth a look for collectors.

1976 Topps Football Walter Payton Rookie Card PSA 7 | eBay

It should be noted that certain cards are outliers and consistently sell well, like the 1965 Joe Namath rookie card. But compared to the Baseball market, the stars of their respective decades do not sell as well, which could indicate significant growth potential. Walter Payton and Hank Aaron, as rookies, do not sell on the same level, but someday they might.

Popularity Of Football Could Lead to Increased Interest Among Collectors

Another key reason why Vintage Football is the better investment is that Football is the most popular sport in the United States. Naturally, this could mean that it could become the most popular sport to collect in the hobby. With Flag Football entering the olympics in the next couple of years, growth is naturally going to occur. The elephant in the room also needs to be addressed - there is a real chance of the MLB going on strike in 2027, and the impact on the hobby is unknown at this time. While their could very well be no impact to the vintage market, many collectors lost interest when the last strike occured in the 1990s. With no NFL strike pending, an investment into vintage NFL cards might feel safer to some.

Vintage Football Card Booth | Dylan Brown

Vintage Baseball Cards Are Backed By Much Stronger Icons

PSA 5.5 Mickey Mantle Rookie Card | Card Ladder

Even the greatest football players from the vintage era cannot match the mythic star power of Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, or Jackie Robinson. When comparing vintage baseball and football cards from the exact same year, the market data tells a definitive story.

1956 Topps is a great example. The most expensive PSA 7 card from 1956 Topps baseball is the Mickey Mantle #150, which last sold for $10,000. The most expensive PSA 7 card from 1956 Topps football is the Lenny Moore rookie card, which last sold for $324. 1956 Topps baseball has 29 PSA 7 cards that are more expensive than the best 1956 Topps football card.

Even though football is currently America’s most popular sport, baseball was significantly more popular during the era when vintage cards were produced. The gap between baseball and football in the 1950s and 1960s was far larger than the gap between the sports today. Because of that, vintage baseball cards are attached to athletes who occupy a much larger place in American history. And the most iconic cards are the ones that appreciate the most in the long term. And when it comes down to which cards are most iconic, it is not even close.

Baseball is a Global Sport, While Football Isn’t

2018 Shohei Ohtani Topps Chrome | CardLadder

When investing, you want the largest possible pool of buyers. Baseball cards tap into a global market, while football cards are strictly an American obsession. Baseball is the most popular sport in many countries throughout the world. Millions of fans throughout Japan and Latin America buy and collect baseball cards. Icons like Roberto Clemente and Sadaharu Oh are international heroes. There are no vintage football equivalents.

While baseball mythologizes its icons (for example, Jackie Robinson Day), the NFL largely ignores its vintage heroes.

The Debate Continues

Whichever side a collector agrees with, vintage cards have their place in the hobby. Both the vintage Baseball and Football areas have key cards for collectors to look for, and value can be had with certain players. So, which side do you agree with: Vintage Baseball or Vintage Football as the better investment?