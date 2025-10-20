2025-26 Topps Basketball to feature rare number variation parallel

With the release of 2025-26 Topps Basketball on the horizon, Topps recently announced another chase element of the product that collectors can look out for: a rare number variation parallel. The cards themselves will be hard to find, and collectors will be on the hunt for their favorite NBA players, and rookies that will be making their NBA debut before long. Upon release on October 23rd, this eye popping parallel has the potential to get collectors talking.

The Parallel

The parallel features the standard base card design that can be found in the set, but with a unique twist. The border of the card is scattered with the jersey number of the player on the card, along with the background behind the player. But, the most appealing thing for collectors will be the rarity of the cards themselves. Whatever number the player wears, that is the number of copies of the card that exist. For example, the LeBron James version of the parallel will have 23 copies, while the Victor Wembanyama will contain only 1 copy. For collectors who like to put together complete parallel sets, this will be a tough one to achieve. This is a parallel that also has existed in the flagship Baseball release, so there should be some crossover interest.

2025-26 Topps Basketball LeBron James Number Variation Parallel | Topps via Instagram

The Odds

The odds of pulling one of these parallels out of a pack naturally vary, given the print one is going to be different depending on the jersey number associated with the player. Despite this, the odds of pulling one of these cards out of a pack does remainly fairly constant on average, with the parallel falling 1 in every 5,002 packs in a hobby box. It will be a tough pull, and it will be interesting to see the demand and prices the cards go for on the open market.

2025-26 Topps Basketball Stephen Curry Number Variation Parallel | Topps via Instagram

2025-26 Topps Basketball has gotten another confirmed chase element added to the mix in the form of a rare parallel to chase after. The Player Number parallel will be tough to pull, with the versions of the cards limited to the jersey number that the player wears. The parallel can also be found in the flagship Baseball product, which may spark some additional interest for those who love the parallel. 2025-26 Topps Basketball is scheduled to release on October 23rd.

