How The Joe Milton Trade Might Affect His Hobby Market
After weeks of speculation the Patriots traded backup quarterback Joe Milton III to the Cowboys along with a seventh round pick for a fifth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A 2024 sixth round pick out of Tennessee, Milton had been the subject of trade rumors since his impressive performance in the Patriots season finale against the Bills. In that game, Milton went 22/29 for 241 passing yards with two total touchdowns (one passing and one rushing). Granted that was mostly against second and third stringers but it was still an impressive performance from the rookie sixth round pick who many scouts felt was raw but talented.
According to reports Milton was interested in moving to a team with a clearer path toward a starting role. He was third on the Pats depth chart behind Josh Dobbs and starter Drake Maye. Now Milton moves onto the Cowboys where he’ll serve as Dak Prescot’s backup.
So the question becomes how this trade could affect Milton’s hobby market. In my opinion I don’t expect to see more than a slight bump in his prices particularly in the short term. That value bump has already been reflected in recent sales. For example, Panini Prizm silver rookie cards have been selling for $35-$40. a slight increase from the $25-$30 per 130Point they were selling for before the trade was announced.
For the future, going to a popular team like the Cowboys does help his hobby value somewhat. However, the biggest reason why a player’s cards or memorabilia jumps in value is obviously when they have a clear path to playing time. Although Milton will be a step up on the depth chart in Dallas as the number two quarterback, I don’t see him getting too much playing time with Dake Prescot ahead of him unless Prescott gets hurt. That being said, Milton might represent a solid buy low option for collectors.