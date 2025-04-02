Patriots Receiving Trade Calls on Second-Year Quarterback
The Patriots selected who they hope to be their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in last year's NFL draft. The former UNC Tar Heel impressed as a rookie, throwing for 2,276 yards and scoring 17 total touchdowns while being named a Pro Bowl alternate.
New England also selected another signal-caller last offseason: Tennessee's Joe Milton III in the sixth round. After spending most of the year as the team's emergency third quarterback, the 25-year-old saw significant action in their season finale against the Buffalo Bills. He completed over 75% of his passes for 241 yards, scored two total touchdowns, and helped lead the Patriots to a win.
Now? According to MassLive's Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian, the team has received "multiple trade inquiries" on Milton.
The duo added that there, "does seem to be motivation," on Milton's side to be dealt, as he would prefer to be on a roster where he has a chance to compete for a starting job.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the quarterback's standing on the roster at the NFL's annual meetings on Monday:
“I think Joe did everything they asked him to do last year..." he explained. "He worked extremely hard, and that’s tough when you’re a quarterback. Everybody wants to play ... He was ready for his opportunity there late in the season, which I commend him on ... Went out, won a football game, played well, helped his team win. ... Where that leads to, we'll see as the draft approaches or where Joe is on April 7th to start our offseason program."
Prior to being drafted by New England, Milton spent his collegiate career at both Michigan and Tennessee, tallying 4,303 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 21 starts and 43 games played.