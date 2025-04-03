Joe Milton's salary may be best part of Dallas Cowboys, Patriots trade
The Dallas Cowboys' front office, led by Jerry Jones, have made yet another sneaky, low-risk move this offseason by trading for second-year quarterback Joe Milton III.
Milton was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft but wildly boosted his stock in the Patriots' last regular season game, throwing for 241 yards, completing 75.9 percent of his passes, and recording two total touchdowns.
It became apparent that the New England Patriots could look to move on from Milton after signing Joshua Dobbs, and the Cowboys jumped at the opportunity.
MORE: New Cowboys QB Joe Milton ready to live out dream with America's Team
His athleticism, giant build, and strong arm are all traits that make people fall in love with Milton, but perhaps the best part of the trade is the salary Milton will be making over the next three seasons in the league.
According to Spotrac, Milton will be making a total of $3.225 million over the next three seasons, with an average of $1.075 million per season.
The total cost over the next three seasons is nearly half of what the Cowboys paid Trey Lance last season, and his current deal is also be cheaper than what the Cowboys' long-time backup, Cooper Rush, will be making with the Baltimore Ravens next season.
MORE: Viral Joe Milton arm strength video surfaces after Dallas Cowboys trade
Milton gets to learn behind one of the hardest-working players in the league in Dak Prescott and has the talent to make this one of the Cowboys' best trades in recent history.
After swiftly bringing in 11 total players through free agency and trades without putting a strain on the cap, it's becoming hard to hate on the Cowboys, at least when it comes to this offseason's moves.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick 2 franchise-changing offensive playmakers in new NFL mock draft
Consensus NFL mock draft has Cowboys landing big-play wide receiver
NFL analyst explains why Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty would be major mistake
Cowboys once again linked to Super Bowl champ, former NFL receiving leader
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary