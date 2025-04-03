Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' Joe Milton trade gets impressive grade from NFL analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have been judged for their decision to trade for New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III.

Jeremy Brener

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are making a change to their quarterback room, acquiring New England Patriots second-year pro Joe Milton III in a trade.

The Cowboys needed to move back two rounds to acquire Milton, giving up a fifth-round pick and taking back a selection in the seventh round.

The Athletic contributor Jeff Howe was a fan of the move for the Cowboys, giving the team a "B" in his grade.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Milton is a lottery ticket. He played well in limited opportunities as a rookie, notably in the preseason and the final game of the year when he went 22-of-29 passing for 241 yards and a touchdown with another score on the ground in a 23-16 win over Buffalo," Howe writes.

"Milton, who has one of the strongest arms in the league, will have time to develop behind Prescott in Dallas, so there will be minimal pressure in terms of expectations as long as Prescott stays healthy."

Milton is set to be Dak Prescott's primary backup, but as last season evidenced, that's a role where the Cowboys need someone talented. Milton can be that talented player learning behind Prescott.

The move also allows the Cowboys to target other positions in the draft. They probably didn't like any of the quarterback prospects on Day 3 more than Milton, so a trade with the Pats is a good move that gives them more flexibility to work with in the draft later this month.

Milton will report to the Cowboys as soon as he can, where he will look to continue his development in hopes of potentially becoming Dallas' top quarterback someday.

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III walks on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III walks on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

