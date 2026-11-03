Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mammoth-Maple Leafs, Jets-Canadiens, Oilers-Devils)

We have an 11-game slate in the NHL on Tuesday night.

The Bruins beat the Golden Knights in overtime to salvage a 1-2 performance on my NHL best bets last night.

I’m targeting a high-scoring game up north, a home favorite, and a road underdog for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Utah Mammoth at Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-135)

Montreal Canadiens (-175) vs. Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton Oilers (+130) at New Jersey Devils

Utah Mammoth at Toronto Maple Leafs OVER 6.5 (-135)

The Mammoth and Maple Leafs are two of the most profitable teams when it comes to betting the OVER this season. Utah is 10-5 to the OVER, with Toronto right there at 10-6.

Both teams have plenty of offensive firepower, but they lack between the pipes. Sebastian Cossa has a 3.20 GAA and an .855 SV%, and Sergei Bobrovsky has a 3.29 GAA and an .885 SV%.

There were nine goals scored when these teams met up in Utah, with the Maple Leafs skating to a 5-4 win. This should be another high-scoring affair tonight in Toronto.

Montreal Canadiens (-175) vs. Winnipeg Jets

I usually don’t like giving out a play with this much juice, but the Canadiens should probably be closer to -200 favorites tonight.

Montreal has won five games in a row and could get Nick Suzuki back from injury tonight. The Habs are now 9-3-2 this season and 4-2-1 at home after Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh.

On the flip side, Winnipeg has fallen to 4-8-3 thanks to its current nine-game losing streak. The Jets have been outscored 23-7 in their last four games and lost 2-1 to the Canadiens in the Heritage Classic last weekend.

Edmonton Oilers (+130) at New Jersey Devils

This game should be closer to a pick’em in my mind. The Oilers are 11-2-2 this season and just upset the Rangers on Sunday night. They’re now 7-0-0 on the road this season as well.

The Devils are returning home from a 2-1-0 road trip, and while they’ve played great so far this season and now have Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes, I can’t get to this -155 number they’re priced at.

Connor McDavid can change the game on any given shift, and the Devils have had some trouble finishing at times this season. I’ll back the Oilers as rare underdogs tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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