Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Martin Necas, Mats Zuccarello, Gabriel Landeskog)

We have just one game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night, and it could bring the end to one team’s season.

The Minnesota Wild are looking to stay alive when they visit the Colorado Avalanche tonight in Game 5 of their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, May 13.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Martin Necas OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Wild

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-130) at Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime Goalscorer (+220) vs. Wild

Martin Necas OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Wild

I broke down this pick in the Wild vs. Avalanche Game 5 betting preview :

Martin Necas is starting to make his presence felt in the playoffs. After recording two assists in the first-round sweep of the Kings, the top-line winger already has six assists through four games in this series.

Necas opened things up with a three-assist performance in Game 1, had another helper in Game 2, and then got a pair of apples on Monday night in Minnesota.

The winger has been a great playmaker for the Avalanche, and had 62 assists in 78 games this regular season.

Mats Zuccarello OVER 0.5 Points (-130) at Avalanche

Mats Zuccarello was held off the scoresheet for the first time this postseason in the Wild’s 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4. He had two shots on goal in that one and still has nine points in seven playoff games this year.

Zuccarello plays on the top line with Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov, and is on the top power-play unit as well for the Wild.

This line is still too short for Zuccarello to record a point in an elimination game tonight.

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime Goalscorer (+220) vs. Wild

Gabriel Landeskog had a great start to the postseason and was elevated to the top line with Artturi Lehkonen out in the last game. Even if Lehkonen is back tonight, Landeskog will only be dropped down to the second line, where he’s done most of his damage in the playoffs.

The Avalanche captain has come up clutch in these playoffs, and I’ll take him to do so again to help put the Wild away tonight.

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.