Topps Series 1: Dylan Crews and James Wood Headline Early Rookie Card Sales
The Hobby has been awash with 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 since the flagship's release last Wednesday. Whether it's the "No Name" Variation insert, the return of Bonds, the 1990 throwback, or just a good ol' fashion pull, there's lots to talk about. Let's start with an early look at this sets top rookie sales so far, and how they compare to the early market movement we saw last year.
Last week, we covered Washington Nationals duo Dylan Crews and James Wood, both of whom look set to be the most coveted debutants in this year's offering. Both have All-Star potential, and could form a nucleus that helps launch a young Nationals team back into relevance. Unsurprisingly, these two top prospects have led the way in the 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 rookie card market.
As of writing, the top RC sale listed on Card Ladder is not a James Wood or a Dylan Crews - it's a dual auto patch card featuring both. A Major League Materials Auto /25 with game-used patch sold for $1,383 on Feburary 15. This card is one worth keeping track of, as the combination of the two best rookies and the narrative potential for Crews and Wood as teammates, should intrigue collectors going forward.
The early market is testing the ceiling of these duals. A /5 version is currently listed at $7,500, a /10 for $6,000. A /25 like the one that sold, is available at $1,575. The chance to pair two big-time rookies on an RC dual auto does not come around often. Last year's set has no real comparison - 2024 Series 1 had a dual auto featuring Elly De La Cruz and veteran Joey Votto. A /10 sold ten days after release for $810.
The "No Name" Variation has been a much-talked about insert in 2025 Topps Series 1. Building on the legendary Frank Thomas error card, the market has definitely responded. A /35 Crews entry in the variation sold for $500 on Valentine's Day. Crews' sale, per Card Ladder is the biggest in the variation outside of Ohtani, and the Big Hurt himself. Crews' No Names on eBay as of writing are listed for $699 and $899.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1: James Wood Rookie Cards Are Here
Wood's top sale per Card Ladder at writing is a /25 Flagship Real Ones Auto for $850. While not an exact comparison, an Elly De La Cruz 2024 Topps Series 11989 auto /25 sold for $1,500 and a /50 went for $1,275, both within days of last year's release. For a more direct comp, a James Wood 1990 Topps Baseball auto /50 sold for $600 on February 16. Crews' top sale at writing is $1,200, for a Real One Auto /10.
After seeing the market take shape with some early sales, the movement over the next couple of weeks will give us an even clearer idea of where collectors stand on this Nationals duo. Then, we'll get to see if their efforts in Spring Training move the needle one way or another.