Cards for Carabao Cup Champion Newcastle United
For the first time since 1969, Newcastle United have captured a major trophy. A deserved 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium over current Premier League leaders Liverpool brought the long wait for a trophy to an end, as the Magpies took home the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle last took home major hardware by winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, a former European competition, in 1969. The wait for a major domestic trophy has been even longer, with the club's last win coming in 1955's FA Cup. Since then, the team has lost a combined five major English cup finals. Finally, for Newcastle's long-suffering fans, the wait is over.
This marks the next step in Newcastle's rise back into the upper echelons of English soccer. The club currently sits 6th in the Premier League table, but has a real opportunity to play its way into next year's UEFA Champions League as well.
As a city and a club celebrate, let's take a look at some of the best cards of the players who finally helped Newcastle end its trophy drought.
As Alexander Isak goes, so go the Magpies. Already having broken the 20-goal barrier this season, the Swedish star scored the cup-winning goal. While earlier cards from his time with Real Sociedad are the most expensive Isaks, this 2022/23 Panini Prizm Premier League SSP /10 sold for $446 in May of 2023. Isak is certainly one to watch. Rumors have been swirling that he's set to move to an even bigger club before next season, though Newcastle will be desperate to keep their star as they continue their climb.
Veteran Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a degree of credibility when he joined the club in 2022. A mainstay with the England national team setup, the full-back helped stave off a late Liverpool charge. His top sale per Card Ladder is his 2023 Panini Prizm Kieran Trippier Flashback Black 1/1 PSA 10 #4, which sold for $849.99 in June of last year.
Then there's Italian midfield maestro Sandro Tonali. The controversial star was once arguably Italy's brightest young talent. A brilliant midfield passer who was meant to inherit the legacy of Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, Tonali's career came off the rails after a betting scandal led to a long-term suspension. Combining with fellow midfielders Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães, Tonali helped Newcastle control the center of the pitch, and get this cup victory. His 2023 Panini Select Auto 1-of-1 sold for $1,550 in May of 2023.
Having finally ended their long trophy drought, Newcastle seem primed to continue to build a reputation among Europe's top clubs in the years to come. With talents like Anthony Gordon, and young prospect Lewis Miley, can the cards of the best at the club also climb into the next level of the soccer hobby?