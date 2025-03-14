When Is the Last Time Newcastle United Won a Trophy?
Newcastle United are in the middle of a trophy drought that dates back to last century.
When the Magpies face Liverpool in the 2025 Carabao Cup final on Mar. 16, they are playing to win their first piece of silverware in the modern era. Eddie Howe's men defeated Nottingham Forest, Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal on the road to what could be the club's first ever Carabao Cup.
Newcastle United had a chance to top the competition back in 2023, but they suffered a 2–0 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. Now, just two years later, Newcastle get another opportunity to put an end to their lengthy run without winning a major trophy.
The last time Newcastle United won a major trophy came in 1969. The Magpies lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (the predecessor to the Europa League) after defeating Hungarian cub Ujpest FC 6–2 on aggregate.
Newcastle have not won a major domestic trophy, though, in over 70 years. The club secured a 3–1 victory over Manchester City in the 1955 FA Cup final.
Since lifting the FA Cup, there has been nothing but heartbreak across major English competitions for Newcastle. They have finished as the runners-up three more times in the FA Cup and twice in the Carabao Cup.
Newcastle United Trophies: Every Major Title the Magpies Have Won
Check out every major trophy Newcastle have in their trophy cabinet over the last century:
Trophy
Titles
Years Won
First Division/Premier League
4
1905, 1907, 1909, 1927
FA Cup
6
1910, 1924, 1932, 1951, 1952, 1955
Carabao Cup
0
N/A
Inter-Cities Fairs Cup
1
1969
Newcastle's most success has come in the FA Cup. Not only did the club win the competition six times, but they have made it to 13 FA Cup finals. They would have liked to make a deeper run in the tournament this season, but Howe's men crashed out of the 2024–25 FA Cup after suffering a 1–2 defeat to Brighton in the fifth round.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have never lifted the Carabao Cup in the club's history. The Magpies finished as runners-up in the competition in 1976 and 2023.