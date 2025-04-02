Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame
A metropolitan basketball journey, one that featured an eventful term with the New York Knicks, is heading to Springfield.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is set to headline the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of the 2025. The full listing will be unveiled this weekend at the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's Final Four.
That'll be the culmination of a sterling basketball career for Anthony: the Brooklyn native gets into Springfield on his first ballot after scoring 28,289 points, pulling in 7,808 rebounds, and 3,422 assists. He spent parts of seven seasons (2011-17) with the Knicks after a high-profile trade with the Denver Nuggets sent him to Manhattan in February 2011. Anthony previously entered the Association as the third pick in the 2003 draft after leading Syracuse University to its first national championship as a freshman.
Anthony continues to hold several sterling spots in the Knicks record book, as he's one of seven New Yorkers to reach five digits in scoring in a New York uniform and he also still has the single-game franchise record with 62 points, earned in a 2014 win over the Charlotte Bobcats. In addition to Denver and New York, Anthony also repped the Oklaoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.
