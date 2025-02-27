Diana Taurasi Makes Major Announcement
Diana Taurasi is retiring from professional basketball at 42 after 20 years in the WNBA. A player that left the game better than she found it, Taurasi has a resume that will motivate players for decades to come.
Sports Illustrated WNBA Player of the Year in Cards: A'ja Wilson
After winning three sequential NCAA Championships with UConn in 2002, 2003, and 2004, Taurasi was the first overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft. Selected by the Phoenix Mercury, Taurasi went on to spend her entire 20-year WNBA career with the Mercury, winning the WNBA Championship three times: 2007, 2009, and 2014.
In addition to being a three-time champion, Taurasi was awarded the Finals MVP twice, the WNBA MVP in 2009, was named an All-Star 11 times, 2004 Rookie of the Year, and is the all-time leading scorer with 10,646 points. Taurasi is also the all-time leading three-point scorer with 1,447, won six Euroleague titles in her international career, and has six Olympic gold medals with a record of 42-0.
Golden State Valkyries' WNBA Cards
For Diana Taurasi’s cards, a 20 year professional career yielded products from several companies and brands.
Prior to her professional career, Taurasi was featured on a Sports Illustrated for Kids card in her University of Connecticut Huskies jersey. A PSA 9 of the 2003 Sports Illustrated for Kids card sold for $499.96 in February of 2022 on eBay, per Card Ladder.
New York Liberty First-Time WNBA Champions: How to Collect the Moment
The licensed rookie cards for Taurasi’s WNBA career are from the 2004 WNBA Fleer Ultra set. Her highest selling card to date is a 2004 WNBA Fleer Ultra #91 Diana Taurasi Platinum Medallion /25 PSA 8, selling for $11,000 on August 15, 2023 on eBay, per Card Ladder.
For Taurasi’s sophomore year in 2005, Rittenhouse produced licensed WNBA cards that had features like on-card autographs and relics. In April 2022, a SGC 8.5, 10 auto sold for $999.99 on eBay with both a relic and an auto with a “3” (jersey number) inscription.
Caitlin Clark Honored with Rookie of the Year Panini Instant Collection Cards
The highest selling of her more modern cards comes from a 2022 WNBA Panini Prizm set. Taurasi’s 2022 WNBA Panini Prizm Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1 in a PSA 10 sold for $4,500 on December 28, 2022 on eBay, per Card Ladder. The card is currently listed on eBay with a “Buy It Now” sticker price of $6,999.99.
When asked what was next, Taurasi told Time she did not yet have an answer other than spending more time with her wife and two young children, but, whatever her next venture, she will excel as she has time and time before.