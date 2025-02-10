Collectibles On SI

Eagles' Super Bowl Win Sends Hurts and Barkley Card Values Soaring

Jason Neuman

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stand on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stand on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Eagles handled the Chiefs in a way that few teams have, almost making Patrick Mahomes seem like a standard quarterback. While many Mahomes collectors insist that his cards shouldn't be affected by the loss, they will likely see some movement - though not nearly as much as the immediate surge for the winners.

Jalen Hurts Card Values Ready To Soar with A Super Bowl Win

While Saquon Barkley didn’t have his best game, the Super Bowl victory capped off a historic season for him, all while proving the true worth of an elite running back in football. The same can be said for Jalen Hurts - he embraced the challenge after his Super Bowl loss two years ago and celebrated by winning the MVP.

Saquon Barkley's Base Prizm rookie card in a PSA 10 jumped from $127 to $240 in just three hours. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts' Silver Prizm rookie in a PSA 10 surged from a low of $480 on February 9th to as high as $750 on February 10th.

This is a trend collectors are familiar with. After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, Matthew Stafford's 2009 Topps Chrome Refractor soared to $2,000, only to drop to $300 a few months later, reiterating how important it is to stay cautious during these spikes. That said, Hurts and Barkley are significantly younger, and hype plays a major role in the market. If they make another deep playoff run in a year or two and return to the Super Bowl, today’s prices might look like a bargain. Just don’t buy expecting their values to sustain without further success - that’s almost never the case.

Published |Modified
Jason Neuman
JASON NEUMAN

Jason is a dedicated basketball card collector who recently transitioned into writing and educating others about the sports card industry. Find him on Instagram @jeancardz

Home/Inside the Hobby