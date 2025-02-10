Eagles' Super Bowl Win Sends Hurts and Barkley Card Values Soaring
The Eagles handled the Chiefs in a way that few teams have, almost making Patrick Mahomes seem like a standard quarterback. While many Mahomes collectors insist that his cards shouldn't be affected by the loss, they will likely see some movement - though not nearly as much as the immediate surge for the winners.
Jalen Hurts Card Values Ready To Soar with A Super Bowl Win
While Saquon Barkley didn’t have his best game, the Super Bowl victory capped off a historic season for him, all while proving the true worth of an elite running back in football. The same can be said for Jalen Hurts - he embraced the challenge after his Super Bowl loss two years ago and celebrated by winning the MVP.
Saquon Barkley's Base Prizm rookie card in a PSA 10 jumped from $127 to $240 in just three hours. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts' Silver Prizm rookie in a PSA 10 surged from a low of $480 on February 9th to as high as $750 on February 10th.
This is a trend collectors are familiar with. After winning the Super Bowl in 2022, Matthew Stafford's 2009 Topps Chrome Refractor soared to $2,000, only to drop to $300 a few months later, reiterating how important it is to stay cautious during these spikes. That said, Hurts and Barkley are significantly younger, and hype plays a major role in the market. If they make another deep playoff run in a year or two and return to the Super Bowl, today’s prices might look like a bargain. Just don’t buy expecting their values to sustain without further success - that’s almost never the case.