DeAndre Hopkins' First Super Bowl: What are His Highest Selling Cards?
The road to the Super Bowl was paved with potholes for the Kansas City Chiefs’ mid-season acquisition, DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, was drafted by the Texas Houstons in 2013 before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, then the Tennessee Titans in 2023.
"You know, 12 years in the league, man, I got traded for some pennies in my prime. I want to thank the organizations that gave me a shot. No one knew I could still go out here make plays when I need to, draw double teams and play meaningful football," Hawkins recently told KCTV5.
The Tennessee Titans, who finished the 2024 season 3-14, decided to trade the wide receiver after he spoke with former General Manager Ran Carthon, admitting he was losing his passion for the game. He extended his thanks to the Titans recently for allowing him the opportunity to vie for a Super Bowl win, knowing he was unlikely to achieve that in Tennessee before the end of his career. The Chiefs are going for their third straight win, so this was arguably the best option for Hopkins to contribute his talents to a team in the hunt.
Below are Hopkins' three highest selling cards, with the most recent transaction from Just before the New Year.
1. Hopkins' Most Expensive Card: 2013 NFL Panini Prizm Black Finite 1/1 #225 DeAndre Hopkins Rookie BGS 9.5
Sold for $15,600 on December 15, 2024 on Fanatics Weekly
2. 2013 NFL Panini National Treasures Gold /49 #205 DeAndre Hopkins Rookie Patch Auto PSA 10
Sold for $2,457 on February 6, 2021 on Fanatics Weekly
3. 2013 NFL Panini Prizm Silver Prizms /99 DeAndre Hopkins Rookie Auto BGS 10, Auto 10 Black Label
Sold for $2,324.99 on October 25, 2020 on Fanatics Weekly