Kevin Durant Becomes Eighth Player in NBA History to Score 30,000 Career Points
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant further entrenched himself in NBA history on Tuesday night, becoming just the eighth player in league history to score 30,000 career points.
He joins the following legends as the only ones to accomplish the feat:
- LeBron James - 41,623 (and counting)
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 38,387
- Karl Malone - 36,928
- Kobe Bryant - 33,643
- Michael Jordan - 32,393
- Dirk Nowitzki - 31,560
- Wilt Chamberlain - 31,419
Durant's 30,000th point came on his second of two free throws after being fouled by Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. Here's a look at the shot that sealed it:
The 36-year-old Durant has been through it over the last week-plus—not only being floated in trade rumors, but also missing Phoenix's last three games with a calf strain. He made his return to the floor worth his while, adding another notch to his already jam-packed legacy.
After being selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft, Durant played ten seasons with the franchise that ultimately became the Oklahoma City Thunder. He then signed with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016, where he won two NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVPs.
Adding a stop with the Brooklyn Nets before his current one in Phoenix, Durant is a career 15-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA First teamer, five-time All-NBA Second teamer, and was the league MVP in 2014.
He now adds 30,000+ point scorer to his elite resume.