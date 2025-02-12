Kevin Durant Becomes Eighth Player in NBA History to Score 30,000 Career Points

Kevin Durant hits the free throw to hit 30,000 points for his career. Then gets the block.



KD is the 8th player in NBA history to reach 30k, along with LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/rwQOLWvv4x