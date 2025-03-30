Kyle Lewis Rise and Fall of the Former Prospect and His Cards
Who’s the first player that comes to mind when you hear the term, “A flash in the pan?”. For each and every collector it’s obviously going to be someone different, but for me it’s none other than the once cherished Seattle Mariners prospect, Kyle Lewis.
Lewis, who was considered to be a “generational talent” by the Mariners scouting staff, was drafted 11th overall in the 2016 MLB Draft and had collector’s salivating at the mouth anticipating his major league debut and the rookie cards that would follow.
His debut, which came in 2019, was nothing short of both impactful and memorable. He homered in each of his first three MLB games and it was that very same consistency a year later that played a key role when he won AL Rookie of the Year with slashes of .262/.364/.437 coupled with 11 home runs and 28 RBI.
Following his incredible 2020 campaign, there was no doubt that Kyle Lewis was on the path toward Mariner glory, especially since his name was placed in the company of Mariners Legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Ichiro Suzuki. It was also during this time that he had captured the attention of collectors, especially since his 2020 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph Purple Refractor PSA 10 was selling in the ballpark of $1200 and his 2020 Topps Chrome Base Rookie PSA 10 was selling as high as $237 or so.
Unbeknownst to those who were heavily engaged in his collectibles marketplace those prices would represent the peak of card valuations and a devastating knee injury the he had suffered in the minors would to multiple surgeries and prolonged stints on the injured list.
By late 2021, recurring knee issues would limit him to just 36 games. As a result of his lingering injuries, his explosiveness at the plate and on the field had diminished, sending his card values spiraling. For example, his 2020 Topps Chrome Rookie Autograph Purple Refractor PSA 10 was now selling in the ballpark of $26 and his 2020 Topps Chrome Base Rookie PSA 10 was selling as low as $3.
The Mariners would eventually move on from Lewis, trading him to the Arizona Diamondbacks right before the start of the 2023 season. However, his time in Arizona wouldn’t be for long, as he spent much of the season in Triple-A further diminishing the value of his collectibles market.
When it comes to players like Kyle Lewis, his story should remain a cautionary tale for collectors that are looking for next great prospect to invest in, especially since there are so many factors that come into consideration and even the slightest of disruptions can lead to significant downturn in one's collectibles market.