Luka Doncic Rookie Prizm Card Skyrockets in Value After Lakers Trade

SALE SPOTLIGHT: Featuring a Luka Dončić 2018 Panini Prizm Silver, graded PSA 10 (POP 2,369); sold for $1,850 with eBay this morning!



It currently has an 80% gain (+$800) relative to its average sale a week ago, before the blockbuster trade that sent Luka to the Los Angeles… pic.twitter.com/gfZ4cROkua