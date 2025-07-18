Reds vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, July 18
The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets are set to face off in a three-game weekend series between two National League teams with winning records. The Reds need to find some momentum to get in a wild-card berth, while the Mets are just half a game back from the Phillies in the NL East.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.
Reds vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-165)
- Mets -1.5 (+135)
Moneyline
- Reds +128
- Mets -156
Total
- Over 7.5 (-117)
- Under 7.5 (-104)
Reds vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Nick Lodolo, LHP (6-6, 3.38 ERA)
- New York: Sean Manaea, LHP (0-1, 2.70 ERA)
Reds vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 18
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): NY, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Reds Record: 50-47
- Mets Record: 55-42
Reds vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Lodolo UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-165) via DraftKings
I'm going to go all in on fading the Mets' bats tonight with Nick Lodolo on the mound. The Mets have struggled against lefties all season. They rank 18th in the Majors in batting average against lefties at .233. That's significantly lower than their batting average against righties, which sits at .247. Let's take advantage of that by betting the UNDER on his hits allowed with the total set at 5.5.
Reds vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In tonight's battle of lefties, I'm going to back the UNDER. Both teams have performed significantly worse against left-handed pitchers this season. The Mets' OPS drops from .759 to .672 against lefties, and the Reds' OPS drops from .734 to .658.
Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, and he enters tonight's game with a solid 3.38 ERA. Sean Manaea gets his second start of the season, and he looked solid in his debut, giving up just one earned run in 3.1 innings pitched.
Let's bet the UNDER in tonight's National League matchup.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-104) via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!