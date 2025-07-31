Logan Webb Had Somber Six-Word Message About Giants Trading Tyler Rogers to Mets
The gloom of the fog hanging over San Francisco could be felt in the Giants' clubhouse after a 2-1 loss to the Pirates in extra innings and the team trading reliever Tyler Rogers to the Mets.
The Giants sent Rogers to the Mets Wednesday in exchange for prospects Blade Tidwell, Drew Gilbert and reliever José Butto. Rogers, who is 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA across 50 innings pitched this season, leaves after spending all six and a half seasons of his MLB career with the Giants until this point.
Giants starter Logan Webb, who allowed 1 run and struck out 11 in the loss, simply said of the Rogers trade, "The Mets got a good one."
"Ty's one of my best friends in baseball," Webb also said. "We live right near each other in the offseason. Our entire big league careers, we've been together. ... Sucks we're losing a guy like that, but at the end of the day it's what happens. ... He's saved me a lot of times, he's saved the Giants a lot times. He's been one of the best relievers in baseball."
The trade not only signified Webb's close friend moving away, but that the Giants would be sellers—rather than buyers—at the deadline this year. After getting off to a hot start this season, they have lost 10 of their 12 games since coming back from the All-Star break. They are 54-55, and reality is setting in as they currently sit outside of the wild card conversation in the National League.
"It sucks," Giants All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman said. "We lost the last six in a row. We haven't given Buster [Posey] and the front office any reason to add. We did it to ourselves. Obviously you can tell that everybody's pretty upset, and it's not how we saw this thing going. ... When you trade one of your best arms in the bullpen, I think it shows where we're headed."