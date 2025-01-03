Collectibles On SI

NBA's Greatest Rivals Sharing the Same Card

Jason Neuman

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The NBA boasts some of the most legendary rivalries in sports history. Here’s a look at a few of them, paired with the most iconic sports cards that capture their essence.

4. Lebron vs. Kobe

Kobe Bryant Lebron James
https://www.psacard.com/cert/63148165

This is more of a what-if scenario, as LeBron and Kobe never actually met in the Finals. That said, they had plenty of matchups, and debates over who was the better player raged for years. While I usually wouldn’t include a rivalry without a championship showdown, the card commemorating their battles is simply too iconic to ignore. The 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor, featuring LeBron guarding Kobe, is legendary in its own right and often fetches around $3,000 as a PSA 10.

3. Russell vs. Wilt

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell
https://sales-history.fanaticscollect.com/items/WEEKLY4451389

During their 16 years in the league together, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain dominated the NBA, winning 13 of the 16 championships between them. While it’s hard to call it a true rivalry - Russell claimed 11 of those 13 titles - Wilt was the statistically dominant player and joined Russell as the defining faces of the league for nearly two decades. They share a few cards, including the game-used patch card mentioned above, which recently sold for $1,230.

2. Lebron vs. Steph

Stephen Curry Lebron James
https://goldin.co/item/2022-23-panini-flawless-dual-logoman-dlm-lbc-lebron-james-stephen-curr8xo2w?queryId=eyJxdWVyeUlkIjoiMTVlYWNiODc5NWY5YzMzOTQ2NDYxYzlkYWI2ZjY1YjEiLCJjYXJkSW5kZXgiOjV9

These two met in the finals for 4 straight years and would have undoubtedly been more competitive and entertaining had Kevin Durant not joined the Warriors. Either way, Lebron and Steph continue to dominate the league despite their age. Arguably the most iconic card from their rivalry is the dual logoman card from Flawless, which recently sold at auction for over $317,000.

1. Magic vs. Bird

Larry Bird Magic Johnson
https://www.tcdb.com/ViewCard.cfm/sid/2031/cid/632472/1980-81-Topps-34%20/%20139%20/%20174-Larry-Bird-/-Julius-Erving-/-Magic-Johnson?PageIndex=1

Easily the most recognizable card on this list, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revolutionized the NBA in the 1980s, fueling the league’s surge in popularity with their intense rivalry and numerous high-stakes matchups. Their joint 1980 Topps rookie card, which often fetches over $400,000 as a PSA 10, is universally celebrated as one of the most iconic basketball cards of all time.

