NBA's Greatest Rivals Sharing the Same Card
The NBA boasts some of the most legendary rivalries in sports history. Here’s a look at a few of them, paired with the most iconic sports cards that capture their essence.
4. Lebron vs. Kobe
This is more of a what-if scenario, as LeBron and Kobe never actually met in the Finals. That said, they had plenty of matchups, and debates over who was the better player raged for years. While I usually wouldn’t include a rivalry without a championship showdown, the card commemorating their battles is simply too iconic to ignore. The 2008 Topps Chrome Refractor, featuring LeBron guarding Kobe, is legendary in its own right and often fetches around $3,000 as a PSA 10.
3. Russell vs. Wilt
During their 16 years in the league together, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain dominated the NBA, winning 13 of the 16 championships between them. While it’s hard to call it a true rivalry - Russell claimed 11 of those 13 titles - Wilt was the statistically dominant player and joined Russell as the defining faces of the league for nearly two decades. They share a few cards, including the game-used patch card mentioned above, which recently sold for $1,230.
2. Lebron vs. Steph
These two met in the finals for 4 straight years and would have undoubtedly been more competitive and entertaining had Kevin Durant not joined the Warriors. Either way, Lebron and Steph continue to dominate the league despite their age. Arguably the most iconic card from their rivalry is the dual logoman card from Flawless, which recently sold at auction for over $317,000.
1. Magic vs. Bird
Easily the most recognizable card on this list, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird revolutionized the NBA in the 1980s, fueling the league’s surge in popularity with their intense rivalry and numerous high-stakes matchups. Their joint 1980 Topps rookie card, which often fetches over $400,000 as a PSA 10, is universally celebrated as one of the most iconic basketball cards of all time.