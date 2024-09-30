Jayden Daniels is the Quarterback Football Card Collectors Have Been Searching For
Jayden Daniels cards are on an upswing after leading the Commanders to a 3-1 start. The NFL rookie has used his arm and his legs to propel the Commanders to a place they weren’t supposed to be: first place in the NFC East. Unsurprisingly, his play has collectors clamoring for his cards.
Daniels’ rise in the hobby isn’t sudden but it is drastic. It’s not like Daniels came out of nowhere as a quarterback drafted second overall. Still, his autos have doubled in price with a PSA 10 Topps Now Base Auto selling in the $3000 range recently while PSA 10 parallels of the same card could be had for under $1500. Raw copies have gone from about $500 to closer to $1000.
Daniels isn’t just leading the Commanders to victory. He is also leading all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. Fantasy performance and hobby value often go hand in hand as collectors always notice the guys at the top of the leaderboard.
Toss is in a bit of razzle dazzle playmaking ability, and it makes sense that Daniels is the hobby’s newest darling. Collectors have been desperately searching for a new quarterback to collect, turning to the likes of retreads like Sam Darnold. It looks like they’ve finally found their guy in Daniels though.
Daniels still has a lot of room for growth in the hobby. Daniels recently got the Topps Now Autograph treatment where they insert random autos into lucky Topps Now buyers’ orders. Daniels proved to be one of the least popular offerings this program has had so far selling only 14.862 copies or about half of what Caleb Williams’ card sold and about 2% of the Ohtani 50/50 card.
While an undersized mobile quarterback bringing Washington to unexpected relevance in their division can’t help but give Commanders fans visions of RGIII, Daniels is the most exciting player Washington has had from a hobby perspective in ages. With a tortured fanbase and collectors eager for a shiny new quarterback, Daniels’ hobby future looks bright.