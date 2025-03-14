Steph Curry Three-Point Milestone Earns Topps Now Card
Just one day shy of his 37th birthday, Steph Curry once again reminded us he is in a league of his own by reaching 4,000 career three-point shots made.
RELATED: Lakers Rookie Quincy Olivari Gifted Signed Sneakers from Idol Steph Curry
To commemorate the statistic, Topps Now is releasing a card featuring Curry with a water splash graphic-a nod to his joint “Splash Brothers” nickname with former teammate Klay Thompson.
RELATED: Kevin Durant Topps Now Card Celebrates 8th Player in NBA History to Score 30,000 Points
The base card is available starting at $11.99, but base parallels of Green /99, Blue /75, Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor will be randomly inserted. An autograph redemption is also possible /5, as well as a 1/1 FoilFractor featuring a “4k Club Charter Member 3.13.25” autograph inscription.
RELATED: Topps Now Announces LeBron James and Bronny James NBA Debut Card
This is the first time any NBA player has reached 4,000 three-pointers, with James Harden trailing Curry in second place with 3,124. Curry first became the all-time three-point leader when he passed Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 in December of 2021.
RELATED: WWE Elimination Chamber Event Receives Topps Now Cards