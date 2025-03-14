Collectibles On SI

Steph Curry Three-Point Milestone Earns Topps Now Card

Curry is now the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career three-points scored.

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer

Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates his 4,000th career 3-point basket during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates his 4,000th career 3-point basket during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Just one day shy of his 37th birthday, Steph Curry once again reminded us he is in a league of his own by reaching 4,000 career three-point shots made.

To commemorate the statistic, Topps Now is releasing a card featuring Curry with a water splash graphic-a nod to his joint “Splash Brothers” nickname with former teammate Klay Thompson. 


Steph Curry 2024-25 Topps NOW Basketball Card 13 Base
Steph Curry 2024-25 Topps NOW Basketball Card 13 Base / Topps

The base card is available starting at $11.99, but base parallels of Green /99, Blue /75, Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor will be randomly inserted. An autograph redemption is also possible /5, as well as a 1/1 FoilFractor featuring a “4k Club Charter Member 3.13.25” autograph inscription.


Steph Curry 2024-25 Topps NOW Basketball Card 13 FoilFractor 1/1 Inscription Auto
Steph Curry 2024-25 Topps NOW Basketball Card 13 FoilFractor 1/1 Inscription Auto / Topps

This is the first time any NBA player has reached 4,000 three-pointers, with James Harden trailing Curry in second place with 3,124. Curry first became the all-time three-point leader when he passed Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 in December of 2021.

Lauren Rizzo Shaffer
LAUREN RIZZO SHAFFER

Lauren is a writer, collector, Orlando Magic basketball fan, and artist. Her writing can also be found on Hobby News Daily. You can follow her at instagram.com/laurengoeshere.

